Monarch Accuses BEDC Engineer of Cable Theft, Community Suffers

The ruler of Ugbegun, His Royal Highness Samuel Obade, has accused an engineer of the Benin Electricity Distribution Company (BEDC) of being involved in cable theft, which has left the community without power for six weeks.
The monarch expressed the community’s distress due to the prolonged power outage caused by the theft.
Obade narrated:
“We caught another person vandalising armoured cable at the substation and handed him over to the police. This last one that happened was one of the engineers in charge of the Igueben sub-station (name withheld). The vigilante caught him red-handed.”
A day prior, the engineer was seen borrowing a ladder, climbing the high tension, and loosening the cable under the guise of clearing grass around the transformer.
Obade lamented:
“We have a force station in Ugbegun with over five staff and if he has no ulterior motive he should have asked the staff to come and clear the grass around the sub-station.”
The community believes that their actions in apprehending the BEDC staff and involving the police have resulted in BEDC’s reluctance to restore their electricity, severely impacting local businesses and daily life.
Editorial
The incident in Ugbegun, as narrated by His Royal Highness Samuel Obade, brings to light a pressing issue that extends beyond a single community’s six-week power outage. It’s a tale that intertwines alleged internal sabotage with a community left in the dark, both literally and metaphorically.
We, as a society, must ponder upon the implications of such incidents where those entrusted with the provision and maintenance of essential services are accused of being the saboteurs.
The alleged involvement of a BEDC engineer in the cable theft is not merely an act of vandalism but a breach of professional ethics and a violation of the trust placed in utility providers. It raises questions about the integrity of those tasked with managing and maintaining our critical infrastructure.
The subsequent inaction by BEDC, as alleged by the community, further exacerbates the issue, suggesting a possible neglect of duty towards the consumers.
It is imperative for the relevant authorities and BEDC to conduct a thorough investigation into these allegations. Transparency in these proceedings is paramount to restoring the trust of the Ugbegun community and other consumers who now, undoubtedly, cast a wary eye upon their service providers.
The community’s suffering, the crippling of local businesses, and the disruption of daily life cannot be overlooked and must be addressed with urgency and sincerity.
The BEDC, and other utility providers, must take stringent measures to prevent such incidents in the future.
This includes but is not limited to, enhancing security measures, conducting regular audits, and perhaps most crucially, establishing a transparent and effective mechanism for addressing grievances and incidents in a manner that prioritises the wellbeing and trust of the consumers.
Did You Know?
- The Benin Electricity Distribution Company (BEDC) is responsible for the retail distribution of electricity in Delta, Edo, Ekiti, and Ondo States in Nigeria.
- Nigeria faces a significant issue with electricity theft in various forms, including illegal connections and meter tampering.
- The Nigerian power sector has been plagued with various challenges, including vandalism of infrastructure, which significantly affects electricity distribution.
- In Nigeria, the estimated loss from electricity theft was about 30% of the total electricity generated as per some reports.
- The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) has put in place regulations to penalise electricity theft, but enforcement and reduction of these incidents remain a significant challenge.