Monarch Appeals for Cement Import Licence Renewal Amid Price Surge

The Ovie of Idjerhe Kingdom in Delta State, His Majesty Monday Obukohwo Whiskey, Udurhie 1, has pinpointed the non-renewal of cement import licences since 2008 as the cause behind the soaring cement prices in Nigeria. He believes this has restricted the complementation of local cement production.
The monarch has appealed to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to consider renewing import licences, particularly for the Cement New Entrants Forum of Nigeria, to make cement more affordable for Nigerians.
During a media tour of the abandoned multibillion naira Madewell Portland Cement factory in his kingdom, the monarch expressed his distress at the factory’s current state. The factory, initiated by an indigene, Prince David Iweta, previously provided over 2,000 direct jobs and 10,000 indirect jobs.
Udurhie emphasised that if cement importation had continued as planned by earlier governments, many members of the Forum would have transitioned to local cement production, potentially reducing prices.
The king recalled that the company had a licence to import 500,000 metric tonnes between 2008 and 2009. However, they only managed to import 50,000 metric tonnes, leaving 450,000 metric tonnes stranded in China due to policy changes.
He expressed hope in President Bola Tinubu’s capabilities to rejuvenate this project and others, given his business acumen and understanding of the cement sector’s significance to Nigeria’s economy.
Editorial
The escalating prices of cement in Nigeria, a fundamental building block for infrastructure and development, is a pressing concern that demands immediate attention and action. The non-renewal of import licences has not only impacted the prices but also the livelihoods of thousands who depended on factories like Madewell Portland Cement.
It’s essential to strike a balance between promoting local industries and ensuring that essential commodities remain affordable for the masses. Renewing import licences, at least in the short term, can provide a temporary solution until local production can meet the demand.
This approach will not only stabilise prices but also revive dormant projects, providing employment and boosting the economy.
Did You Know?
- Cement is a primary construction material, and its price can significantly impact the construction industry and housing affordability.
- Nigeria has vast limestone deposits, essential for cement production.
- The global cement market is expected to reach $682.3 billion by 2025.
- Cement production is energy-intensive, and the industry is continually seeking more sustainable production methods.
- Nigeria is the largest cement producer in Africa, with several major cement companies operating in the country.