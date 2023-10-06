N’Delta Communities Urge Swift Inauguration of NDDC Board

The Niger Delta Oil and Gas Producing Communities Forum has urgently called for the inauguration of the newly formed board of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), aiming to hasten the transformation of the region.
This appeal was articulated in a press statement signed by the forum’s Chairman, Chief Mulade Sheriff from Delta State, and the Secretary, Honourable Goodness Gereghewei from Bayelsa State.
The statement, disseminated to journalists in Warri, Delta State, extended congratulations to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on his electoral victory and expressed gratitude for nominating NDDC Board members from the member states, aligning with the NDDC Act 2000.
The group expressed their appreciation, stating:
“Many thanks for this timely act to reposition the Commission on the right track to attract development to our Oil and Gas Producing Communities in the region.”
The statement further appealed to the President to consider the constitution of the board urgently and forward the nominee’s list to the Senate for screening and confirmation, ensuring that the Board is fully represented by all Member States for effective development delivery in the Region.
The group also highlighted the importance of avoiding a repeat of previous challenges experienced with sole administrators and acting Managing Directors of the Commission, which hindered development and economic growth in the region.
Editorial
The call from the Niger Delta Oil and Gas Producing Communities Forum for the swift inauguration of the newly constituted board of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) is not only timely but also a crucial step towards ensuring the transformation and development of the Niger Delta region.
The NDDC, established with the primary aim of developing the oil-rich Niger Delta region, has, over the years, been embroiled in controversies and allegations of corruption, thereby hindering its ability to effectively carry out its mandate. The delay in the inauguration of its board further stifles its functionality and undermines its objectives.
We believe that the timely inauguration of the NDDC board is imperative to facilitate the effective and transparent management of resources allocated for the development of the Niger Delta region.
The communities within this region have for too long borne the brunt of environmental degradation resulting from oil exploration activities, and the NDDC, being a body established to address these and other related issues, must be allowed to function optimally.
The government, particularly President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, must heed this call and ensure that the NDDC board is inaugurated without further delay, thereby enabling it to commence the crucial task of developing the Niger Delta region.
Did You Know?
- The Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) was established in the year 2000 to facilitate the rapid, even, and sustainable development of the Niger Delta region.
- The Niger Delta region is one of the most resource-rich regions in Nigeria, contributing a significant portion of the nation’s wealth through its oil production.
- Despite its wealth in resources, the Niger Delta is plagued with numerous challenges, including environmental degradation, poverty, and underdevelopment.
- The NDDC has been embroiled in various controversies and allegations of corruption, which have hindered its ability to effectively carry out its mandate.
- The Niger Delta region consists of nine states, namely: Abia, Akwa Ibom, Bayelsa, Cross River, Delta, Edo, Imo, Ondo, and Rivers.