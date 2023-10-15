Nsukwa Clan Alleges Marginalisation, Petitions Delta Governor

The Nsukwa Clan in Aniocha South Local Government Area of Delta State has raised allegations of marginalisation by successive Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governments in the state.
Under the banner of Concerned Youths for the Political Liberation of Aniocha South, they have called upon Governor Sheriff Oborevweri to urgently address the perceived political imbalance in the local government.
The clan, which claims to have been sidelined in terms of infrastructure and political appointments, has expressed its grievances through petitions to PDP leadership and Governor Oborevweri. The clan, consisting of three distinctive groups – Ogwashi, Ubulu, and Nsukwa – alleges that Nsukwa has been notably shortchanged despite its support for the PDP in recent elections.
The clan has accused State Commissioner for Technical Education, Joan Onyemaechi, of monopolising political benefits for her Ubulu clan, including having her brother as the council Chairman.
Onyemaechi, however, refutes these allegations, emphasising the existence and adherence to a zoning formula within Aniocha South, which will allow Ubulu to complete their two tenures until 2027 before zoning to Nsukwa.
Editorial
The outcry from the Nsukwa Clan in Delta State, alleging marginalisation by successive governments, brings to light the delicate and often contentious issue of political representation and resource allocation within a multi-ethnic and diverse state.
The allegations, which point towards an imbalance in political appointments and infrastructural development, underscore a broader issue that permeates various levels of governance in Nigeria. The essence of democratic governance lies in its ability to equitably represent and cater to the diverse interests of its constituents, ensuring that no particular group feels sidelined or marginalised.
In this context, it is imperative that the petitions and grievances of the Nsukwa Clan are not only heard but thoroughly investigated and addressed in a manner that promotes transparency, equity, and unity within the Aniocha South Local Government Area.
The allegations of monopolisation of political positions within a particular clan, if true, are antithetical to the democratic principles of fairness and equal representation.
Mechanisms must be put in place to ensure that political appointments, resource allocation, and infrastructural development are equitably distributed, thereby fostering a sense of belonging and inclusivity among all clans and groups within the state.
Did You Know?
- Delta State, located in the South-South region of Nigeria, is rich in oil and gas and is one of the country’s major producers of oil.
- The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), founded in 1998, has been a dominant political party in Delta State since the return to democracy in 1999.
- Aniocha South Local Government Area is one of the 25 Local Government Areas of Delta State and is located in the western part of the state.
- Political zoning is often used in Nigeria as a strategy to ensure that political power and representation are rotated among different regions, tribes, or clans.
- Marginalisation in political appointments and resource allocation has been a recurring issue in various states and regions across Nigeria, often leading to tensions and agitations among the affected groups.