Nysc Member Alleges Extortion By Lagos Task Force Officials

A National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) member, simply identified as Gift, has accused officials of the Mushin Local Government Area of Lagos State of extorting N5,000 from her. Gift, who is a pharmacist, stated that the incident occurred after her Community Development Service function in the Oshodi Isolo area.
She recounted that she had stopped at the Mushin LG’s Area Office for vehicle inspection. However, she was approached by officials who claimed she had committed a traffic offence. Despite her protests, she was initially asked to pay a fine of N60,000.
After showing them her bank account balance, which had only N7,000, they instructed her to withdraw the money. Eventually, they took N5,000 from her without providing any receipt.
The Head of Admin of the Mushin Area Office, Sogo Osikoya, when contacted, expressed his willingness to investigate the matter. He urged Gift to identify the official involved to facilitate the investigation.
Editorial:
Extortion, especially by those in positions of authority, undermines the public’s trust in the system. The recent allegation by an NYSC member against officials of the Mushin Local Government Area is deeply concerning. Such incidents not only tarnish the image of the institution involved but also deter individuals from seeking legitimate services due to fear of exploitation.
It’s commendable that the Head of Admin of the Mushin Area Office is open to investigating the matter. However, this incident underscores the need for greater transparency and accountability in public offices.
Regular training and strict monitoring of officials, coupled with severe consequences for those found guilty of such practices, are essential. The public must feel confident that they can access services without the fear of being exploited.
Did You Know?
- The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) is a mandatory one-year service for Nigerian graduates below the age of 30.
- Extortion is a criminal offence and can carry severe penalties under Nigerian law.
- Mushin is one of the 20 Local Government Areas in Lagos State.
- The NYSC scheme aims to foster unity among Nigerian youths and promote national integration.
- Traffic offences in Lagos are managed by various agencies, including the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA).