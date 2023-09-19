Obasanjo Rejects Wife’s Plea, Labels Her an Impostor

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has disavowed his wife, Taiwo Obasan, just a day after she publicly sought forgiveness from the Yoruba community. Taiwo had pleaded for “permanent and eternal forgiveness” from the Yoruba people for Obasanjo’s recent comments at an event in Oyo State.
Obasanjo responded that Taiwo is neither his wife nor a family member. He labelled her an impostor despite having two children with her.
His Special Assistant on Media, Kehinde Akinyemi, issued the former President’s statement. Obasanjo emphasized that only he or the people he delegated could speak on behalf of the Obasanjo family.
Editorial
The public disavowal of Taiwo Obasan by former President Olusegun Obasanjo is a startling development that raises several questions. First, what does this say about the state of the Obasanjo family and, by extension, the personal life of a public figure like Obasanjo?
Secondly, the timing of the repudiation, coming just after Taiwo’s public plea for forgiveness on behalf of her husband, is intriguing. Was this a calculated move to distance himself from the plea and its potential political repercussions?
Lastly, the incident brings to light the complexities of family dynamics intersecting with public life. It serves as a reminder that even public figures have private lives that can become public spectacles.
The government and the public should tread carefully when dealing with such sensitive issues. The line between public and private life is often blurred, and it’s crucial to maintain a respectful distance.
Did You Know?
- Olusegun Obasanjo served as President of Nigeria from 1999 to 2007.
- Taiwo Obasan is not the only wife Obasanjo has had; he has been married several times.
- Obasanjo is a Yoruba, an ethnic group comprising about 21% of Nigeria’s population.
- Olusegun Obasanjo is also a military veteran, having served in the Nigerian Army.
- Obasanjo has been involved in various peacekeeping missions and is considered a statesman on the African continent.