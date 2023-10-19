Ogun Governor Prolongs N10,000 Transport Allowance for Civil Servants

Ogun State’s Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, has given the green light for a six-month extension of the N10,000 transport allowance for state civil servants. This move is in response to the Federal Government’s decision to remove the fuel subsidy.
Originally, this allowance, introduced as a palliative measure following the deregulation policy in July, was set to conclude in September. During a dialogue with the state’s Permanent Secretaries, Abiodun highlighted that this extension aims to help the workforce navigate the financial implications of the subsidy’s removal.
The governor characterised this allowance as a short-term solution, indicating the government’s intent to devise medium and long-term strategies to support the state’s residents. In addition to this allowance, which also benefits pensioners, the state has sanctioned a hazard allowance for health professionals, released promotion letters for 2021 and 2022, and ensured the payment of March and April 2023 leave bonuses. The state also committed to the quarterly payment of gratuities to retirees.
Abiodun proudly mentioned Ogun’s pioneering role in launching the E-Mobility and Gas Mobility Programme, which includes electric tricycles and Compressed Natural Gas-enabled buses. He also addressed the distribution of palliatives across the state, acknowledging the challenges of meeting the needs of all five million residents.
The governor expressed his ambition to leave enduring projects as his legacy. He revealed plans for a committee dedicated to refurbishing public schools, funded through a trust fund, and emphasised ongoing efforts to enhance transportation by upgrading key roads throughout the state.
Editorial:
The role of a government is multifaceted, but at its core, it’s about serving the people. The recent decision by the Ogun State government to extend the transport allowance for civil servants is a testament to this commitment. In a time when economic challenges are rife, such initiatives provide much-needed relief.
However, while short-term palliatives are essential, it’s the long-term strategies that will define the state’s future. The introduction of innovative programs like E-Mobility and Gas Mobility indicates a forward-thinking approach. But more needs to be done.
Infrastructure, education, and healthcare are pillars that require continuous attention. The proposed committee for school rehabilitation is a step in the right direction. But it’s crucial that such initiatives are not just about brick and mortar but also focus on curriculum enhancement and teacher training.
In conclusion, while the current measures are commendable, the real challenge lies in ensuring sustainable growth and development. It’s a journey, and every step counts.
Did You Know?
- Ogun State is strategically located, sharing borders with Lagos State, the Republic of Benin, and other Nigerian states.
- The state is renowned for its rich history and cultural heritage, with several festivals celebrated annually.
- Ogun State is home to several tertiary institutions, including the prestigious Covenant University.
- The state has a diverse economy, with agriculture, manufacturing, and services playing significant roles.
- Ogun State’s name is derived from the Ogun River, which runs across it from North to South.