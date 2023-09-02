Ogun State Council Chairmen Face Backlash for Bowing to Governor

Wale Adedayo, the suspended Chairman of Ijebu-East Local Government in Ogun State, criticises his fellow chairmen for prostrating before Governor Dapo Abiodun. This act comes after allegations of fund diversion against the governor.
Adedayo questions the necessity of such apologies, suggesting they imply guilt in financial mismanagement.
The chairman points out that local governments should have control over their finances. He criticises the state’s handling of funds, stating that local governments are not even responsible for their staff salaries.
Adedayo argues that this undermines the purpose of local governance.
Adedayo accuses Governor Abiodun of crippling the local government system. He notes that federal allocations are not solely for salaries but also for community projects.
Yet, these projects are not being executed due to lack of funds.
The chairman reveals that local governments allegedly owe the state N17 billion. He challenges this claim, questioning the lack of transparency and due process.
Adedayo also mentions that he plans to challenge his suspension in court.
Editorial:
The Erosion of Local Governance in Ogun State
The recent act of council chairmen prostrating before Governor Dapo Abiodun raises serious questions about the state of local governance in Ogun State. Such an act not only undermines the autonomy of local governments but also raises red flags about the transparency of financial dealings.
When elected officials feel the need to bow, literally, to higher powers, it signals a breakdown in the democratic process.
Wale Adedayo’s suspension adds another layer of complexity to this issue. His outspoken criticism of the governor’s handling of local government funds should not be a cause for suspension but rather a prompt for investigation.
The allegations of fund diversion and financial mismanagement are serious and warrant thorough scrutiny.
The role of local governments is to be the closest form of governance to the people. When this system is compromised, as Adedayo suggests, it has a ripple effect on community development and public trust.
The governor and the state government must address these issues head-on, ensuring transparency and restoring the autonomy of local governments.
The claim that local governments owe the state N17 billion is alarming. If true, this debt needs to be accounted for transparently.
If false, it’s a manipulative tactic to keep local governments under the thumb of the state. Either way, it’s a situation that requires immediate attention and resolution.
Did You Know?
- Nigeria has a total of 774 local government areas.
- Ogun State has 20 local government areas.
- Local governments in Nigeria are supposed to receive at least 10% of the internally generated revenue of the state.
- The concept of local government autonomy is a subject of ongoing debate in Nigeria.
- In 2018, the Nigerian Senate rejected a bill seeking local government autonomy.