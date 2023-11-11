Ondo and Ogun Clash Over Border Community Disputes

The Ondo State Government has expressed strong disapproval of recent allegations made by its Ogun State counterpart regarding attacks on Ogun citizens in the Irokun community, part of the Ilaje Local Government Area in Ondo.
The Deputy Governor of Ogun State, Mrs. Noimot Salako-Oyedele, had claimed at a press conference that Irokun and other nearby communities were part of Ogun State and accused Ondo residents of attacking people from Ogun.
In response, the Ondo State Government firmly denied these allegations, labelling them as false. The Ondo State Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Mrs. Bamidele Ademola-Olateju, stated that the crisis and attacks in the disputed communities were allegedly instigated by officials of the Ogun State Government.
She emphasized that Irokun and the surrounding communities, including Obinehin, Idigbengben, and Araromi seaside, legally and administratively belong to Ondo State.
Ademola-Olateju highlighted Ondo State’s commitment to protecting the lives and property of its citizens and dismissed the Deputy Governor of Ogun State’s admonition as deceptive.
She also noted the shared Yoruba ethnic heritage and historical political ties between Ondo and Ogun states, expressing Ondo’s commitment to the development of these areas and its contentment with its current territorial boundaries within the Nigerian Federation.
Editorial
As the editorial team at Yohaig NG, we find the territorial dispute between Ondo and Ogun states over border communities deeply concerning. Such disputes not only strain relations between neighbouring states but also disrupt the lives of the residents in these contested areas.
The allegations of attacks and the counterclaims of instigation highlight the complexity of border disputes in Nigeria. Both state governments need to engage in constructive dialogue and seek a peaceful resolution. Resorting to accusations and counter-accusations only escalates tensions and hinders the possibility of finding a mutually acceptable solution.
We urge the governments of Ondo and Ogun states to prioritize the welfare of the residents in these disputed areas. These communities deserve to live in a peaceful environment, free from the fear of violence or political manipulation. The involvement of the federal government or independent mediators might be necessary to facilitate an unbiased resolution to this dispute.
The resolution of this dispute should be approached with a sense of brotherhood and mutual respect, keeping in mind the shared cultural and historical ties between the states. It is through dialogue and understanding, not through conflict and division, that lasting solutions to such territorial disputes can be found.
Did You Know?
- Ilaje Local Government Area in Ondo State is known for its rich aquatic resources, including a large portion of Nigeria’s coastal line.
- Ogun State is named after the Ogun River and is known for its rich history and cultural heritage, including the famous Olumo Rock.
- Territorial disputes in Nigeria often stem from colonial-era boundaries that did not consider ethnic and cultural divisions.
- Yoruba Ethnic Group, to which both Ondo and Ogun states belong, is one of the largest ethnic groups in Nigeria, known for its rich cultural traditions.
- Nigeria’s Federal Structure comprises 36 states, each with its government, but often disputes arise over boundaries and resource control.