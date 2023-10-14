Ondo Assembly Insists on Proceeding with Aiyedatiwa’s Impeachment

The Ondo State House of Assembly remains steadfast in its pursuit of the impeachment process against Deputy Governor, Mr Lucky Aiyedatiwa, despite reports suggesting a suspension.
Mr Olatunji Oshati, Chairman, of the House Committee on Information, initially indicated a pause in the process due to a court order preventing the state Chief Judge, Justice Olusegun Odusola, from forming an investigative panel.
However, the Assembly, through its attorney, Mr Femi Emodamori, has clarified that the process has not been halted and will be seen through to its conclusion.
A statement from Emodamori, representing the Assembly, outlined the constitutional adherence of the impeachment process thus far, citing meticulous compliance with sections 188 (1)-(11) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended).
The statement detailed the stages of the impeachment process, emphasizing the Assembly’s commitment to following constitutional guidelines and expressing intent to challenge the court order that currently impedes the Chief Judge from establishing an investigative panel.
The Assembly’s stance is that, while they respect the Chief Judge’s cautious approach in adhering to the ex parte order, they will take necessary legal steps to vacate or quash the order, thereby allowing the impeachment process to proceed.
The Assembly underscores its adherence to Section 188(10) of the Constitution, which states that no court has the jurisdiction to intervene in an impeachment process, provided all constitutional processes are complied with.
Editorial
We find ourselves amidst a political maelstrom, where the Ondo State House of Assembly is unwavering in its pursuit to impeach Deputy Governor, Mr Lucky Aiyedatiwa, despite legal and public hurdles.
The Assembly’s determination to forge ahead, even in the face of a court order and public scrutiny, raises eyebrows and prompts us to delve deeper into the intricacies of political accountability and the balance of power within our governmental structures.
The Assembly’s adherence to constitutional guidelines is commendable, demonstrating respect for legal processes and a commitment to transparency. However, the insistence on moving forward despite a court order and the Chief Judge’s cautious stance presents a conundrum where the respect for legal boundaries becomes questionable.
It is imperative that the Assembly not only follows the letter of the law but also the spirit of it, ensuring that their actions are not perceived as a power play, but rather, a genuine effort to uphold accountability and justice within the governmental framework.
We, therefore, urge the Assembly to navigate these troubled waters with utmost respect for all legal and ethical boundaries, ensuring that their actions are not merely constitutional, but also morally and ethically sound.
They must communicate transparently with the public, providing clear insights into their motivations and actions throughout the impeachment process.
The steps taken in the coming days should reflect not only legal adherence but also respect for democratic principles, ensuring that the pursuit of accountability does not trample upon the foundational principles of our governance.
Did You Know?
- Ondo State, located in the southwestern region of Nigeria, is often referred to as the “Sunshine State” and has Akure as its capital.
- The impeachment process of a Deputy Governor in Nigeria is outlined in Section 188 of the 1999 Constitution, which stipulates a meticulous process involving both the legislative and judiciary arms of government.
- Ondo State is known for its high production of cocoa; it is one of the largest producers of cocoa in Nigeria.
- The state has a rich cultural heritage with the Idanre Hill and the Owo Museum being notable tourist attractions, showcasing the state’s history and cultural artefacts.
- Ondo State was created on 3rd February 1976 from the former Western State. It originally included what is now Ekiti State, which was split off in 1996.