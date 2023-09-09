Ondo Council Chairs Ignore Dissolution Order, Stay in Office

The 18 Local Government chairmen in Ondo State are at odds with the state government. They have refused to step down despite the government dissolving their positions after their constitutional tenure ended on August 30.
Acting Governor Hon Lucky Ayedatiwa had announced the dissolution and asked the chairmen and their councillors to vacate their offices. They were instructed to hand over administrative duties to the Heads of Local Government Administration in their respective councils.
However, the State House of Assembly revealed that the chairmen have not complied with the government’s directive. Hon. Olatunji Oshati Emmanuel, Chairman of the House Committee on Information, stated that the chairmen’s refusal has created an unnecessary vacuum across the 18 Local Government Areas.
The Assembly warned that any further delay would be considered a deliberate attempt to undermine the authority of the state government.
Editorial
The Tug-of-War Between Local Governance and State Authority
The ongoing standoff between the Ondo State government and the local council chairmen manifests the complexities in governance structures. The chairmen’s refusal to vacate office after their tenure expired raises questions about the effectiveness of state directives and the autonomy of local governments.
While the state government has the constitutional right to dissolve the councils, the chairmen’s defiance indicates a lack of trust and perhaps a failure in communication between the two levels of government.
The situation calls for a balanced approach that respects local governments’ autonomy while upholding the state’s authority. Both parties must engage in constructive dialogue to resolve the impasse.
Did You Know?
- Ondo State is located in the South-Western region of Nigeria.
- The state is divided into 18 Local Government Areas, each with its administrative structure.
- Local Government Areas in Nigeria are the third tier of government, following the federal and state levels.
- The State House of Assembly plays a significant role in the governance of Ondo State.
- The Acting Governor, Hon Lucky Ayedatiwa, assumed office following the incapacitation of the elected Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu.