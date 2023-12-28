Protest Erupts Over Planned Demolition of POWA Complex in Ikeja

In Ikeja, the wives of police officers and other traders from the Police Officers Wives Association (POWA) Shopping Complex in Computer Village have staged a peaceful protest against the proposed demolition of their trading complex. This protest follows the sealing of the complex by the state government, a precursor to the planned demolition.
Allegations have surfaced that individuals posing as policemen, purportedly under the orders of Elizabeth Egbetokun, the wife of the Inspector General of Police (IGP), are behind this demolition plan. A senior police officer, in collusion with a property developer, is accused of orchestrating this move, potentially displacing thousands of traders, including the wives of police officers.
Tobechuwku Maxwell, the former chairman of the complex, expressed his dismay at the demolition plans, emphasizing the complex’s role in supporting numerous families, including those of police officers. He appealed to Mrs. Egbetokun, the president of POWA, to intervene and prevent the impostors from executing their plan. Maxwell also urged the IGP to halt the demolition and prosecute those responsible for this illegal act.
Maxwell highlighted the dire consequences of the demolition, noting that it would strip thousands of their livelihoods and affect dependents. He recalled a similar incident in 2019, where a developer sought to evict traders but was ultimately unsuccessful.
Abisola Azeez, the Iyaloja of Computer Village, who contributed to the complex’s funding, expressed her frustration at the constant threats of eviction with each new IGP. She emphasized their commitment to maintaining the complex and expressed willingness to negotiate any necessary cost increments.
Tayo Shittu, the current chairman of the Computer Dealers Association, accused some individuals of falsely claiming to act under the IGP’s wife’s orders to demolish the complex. He stressed that the traders are law-abiding citizens who regularly pay taxes and rent.
An anonymous source from the police headquarters annexe in Lagos revealed that the police authority, including the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Adegoke Fayoade, is deliberating on the issue.
Editorial:
The recent protest by the wives of police officers and traders against the POWA Shopping Complex in Ikeja’s planned demolition is a poignant reminder of the delicate balance between urban development and the livelihoods of citizens. This complex, more than just a collection of shops, represents countless families’ hard work and aspirations, many of whom are connected to our police force.
The allegations of impersonation and misuse of authority in this case are deeply concerning. They highlight a broader issue of transparency and accountability in urban planning and development. Those in power must consider the human element in their decisions. The livelihoods of these traders are not just statistics; they are the lifeblood of communities.
We stand with the traders in their call for a fair and just resolution. Any development plans must be carried out with complete transparency and respect for those affected. The government and relevant authorities must engage in open dialogue with the traders to find a solution that serves the best interests of all parties involved.
This situation is a test of our societal values. Will we prioritize progress at the expense of people, or will we find a way to advance while ensuring that no one is left behind? Let’s hope for a resolution that upholds the dignity and rights of every individual involved.
Did You Know?
- Computer Village in Ikeja is one of the largest electronics markets in West Africa, known for its vast array of electronic goods and services.
- Ikeja, the capital of Lagos State, was named after a local deity, Ikeja, an abbreviation of “Ikorodu and Epe Joint Administration.”
- Lagos State, where Ikeja is located, is the smallest state in Nigeria by geographical size but the most populous and a significant financial centre in Africa.
- The Police Officers Wives Association (POWA) was established to support the welfare of the families of police officers in Nigeria.
- Nigeria’s informal sector, which includes markets like Computer Village, contributes significantly to the country’s economy, accounting for a substantial portion of employment and economic activities.