Rivers Governor Suspends Monarch, Offers N100m for DPO’s Killer

Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State has indefinitely suspended a local monarch following the murder of Ahoada Divisional Police Officer (DPO) SP Bako Angbashim. The DPO was killed in an ambush in the Odiemudie Community.
Fubara announced a N100 million reward for information leading to the arrest of the prime suspect, Gift David Okpara Okpolowu, also known as 2-Baba. The governor accused the suspended monarch, Eze Cassidy Ikegbidi Eze Igbu Akoh II, of allowing the criminal gang to operate freely in his territory.
The governor expressed his condolences to the family of the deceased officer. He assured that the government is committed to bringing the criminals to justice.
Editorial
The murder of SP Bako Angbashim is a grim reminder of the deteriorating security situation in parts of Nigeria. It’s not just a loss for the police force; it’s a blow to the community’s sense of safety and order.
Governor Fubara’s actions, including the suspension of a local monarch, indicate the gravity of the situation. However, these reactive measures address the symptoms, not the root causes.
The bounty of N100 million is a significant step, but it’s not a sustainable solution. What’s needed is a comprehensive strategy to tackle the underlying issues of crime and governance.
The role of local leaders in either abetting or preventing crime cannot be overlooked. The suspension of the monarch raises questions about the accountability of traditional rulers in modern governance.
Did You Know?
- Rivers State is rich in oil and natural gas, yet it has one of Nigeria’s highest poverty rates.
- The Nigeria Police Force was established in 1930 and is Nigeria’s principal law enforcement agency.
- “DPO” stands for Divisional Police Officer, a rank in the Nigeria Police Force responsible for a police division.
- In Nigeria, traditional rulers often play a significant role in local governance despite not having formal political power.
- The concept of a “bounty” for capturing criminals dates back to medieval times and has been used in various cultures.