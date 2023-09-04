Rivers State Government Halts Ait And Raypower Fm Operations

The Rivers State Government has abruptly ceased the operations of Africa Independent Television (AIT) and Raypower FM in Port Harcourt. Engineers contracted by the state, escorted by armed security, were responsible for the shutdown.
Live broadcasts showed these contractors disconnecting wave guards from antennas and dismantling masts. Additionally, bulldozers were deployed to raze the Transmitter Complex at DAAR Communications PLC Broadcast Centre.
The company’s management expressed surprise at the sudden turn of events. Efforts were underway to resolve issues with the state government amicably.
Contractors claimed they acted on “directives from above” to start demolition immediately despite heavy rains.
Editorial:
The Sudden Shutdown: An Affront to Media Freedom
The abrupt cessation of AIT and Raypower FM’s operations in Rivers State raises alarming questions about media freedom in Nigeria. While the state government may have its reasons, how the shutdown was executed—without notice and with armed security—sets a dangerous precedent.
Is this an isolated incident or a sign of increasing government control over the media? The lack of transparency and dialogue in this situation is concerning.
It affects the media houses involved and undermines the public’s trust in the government’s commitment to uphold democratic values.
Did You Know?
- Nigeria ranks 120 out of 180 countries in the 2021 World Press Freedom Index.
- Africa Independent Television (AIT) is a privately-owned television broadcaster in Nigeria, launched in 1996.
- Raypower FM, owned by DAAR Communications, was Nigeria’s first private FM radio station.
- DAAR Communications PLC is one of the largest broadcasting companies in Nigeria.
- Rivers State is one of Nigeria’s 36 states in the South-South geopolitical zone.