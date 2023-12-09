Rivers State Governor Fubara Stands Firm Against Intimidation

Rivers State Governor Siminalayi Fubara has taken a strong stance against sabotage or intimidation, affirming his commitment to fulfilling the mandate. Speaking at the 115 and 116 combined Quarterly General Meeting of the Rivers State Council of Traditional Rulers in Port Harcourt, Fubara declared his unwavering dedication to serving and advancing the state’s interests.
Fubara emphasized, “Despite the challenges, I am determined to protect, defend, and advance Rivers State. I will not yield our mandate and progress to intimidation, blackmail, or deliberate sabotage. My administration is committed to peace, as there is nothing to gain from needless crisis.”
The governor also outlined his plans to enhance education, healthcare, and social services across the state, ensuring that no area, including rural communities, is left behind. He highlighted that the 2024 state budget would provide universal access to affordable education and healthcare.
Fubara called on traditional rulers to maintain their integrity and neutrality, urging them to be courageous in speaking truth to power. He stressed the importance of their role in preserving peace and security in their communities for sustainable development.
The governor also expressed confidence in the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Tinubu’s administration, believing in its potential to lead the nation out of economic challenges towards sustainable progress.
The Chairman of the Rivers State Council of Traditional Rulers, Ohna Sergeant Chidi Awuse, expressed the council’s full support for Governor Fubara’s administration. Additionally, the Rivers State Commissioner for Chieftaincy and Community Affairs, Charles Amadi, spoke about the ongoing collaboration with the council to support their peacebuilding efforts.
The PUNCH reports that the relationship between Fubara and his predecessor, Nyesom Wike, has deteriorated, leading to political tensions within the Rivers State House of Assembly.
Editorial
Governor Siminalayi Fubara’s firm stance against intimidation and sabotage in Rivers State is a testament to his commitment to governance and the welfare of his people. Despite political challenges, his resolve to advance the state’s fortunes is commendable and necessary for the state’s progress.
The governor’s focus on enhancing education, healthcare, and social services is crucial for inclusive development. Leaders must ensure that development initiatives reach all parts of the state, especially marginalized and rural areas.
The role of traditional rulers in maintaining peace and security cannot be overstated. Their influence and authority are vital in fostering community cohesion and stability. Governor Fubara’s call for their active involvement in peacebuilding and speaking truth to power is a step in the right direction.
As political tensions continue in Rivers State, all parties must prioritize the state’s development and the well-being of its citizens over political differences. Sustainable development can only be achieved through collaboration, mutual respect, and a shared vision for the future.
Did You Know?
- Rivers State, located in the Niger Delta region of Nigeria, is rich in natural resources, particularly oil and gas.
- The role of traditional rulers in Nigeria is significant, especially in local governance and community development.
- Political tensions in state governments can impact governance and development initiatives.
- Education and healthcare are critical sectors for state development, with significant impacts on citizens’ quality of life.
- Peace and security are fundamental for sustainable development, requiring the collaboration of government, traditional rulers, and community members.