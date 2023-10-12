Service Year Extended for Nine NYSC Members in Gombe, Sokoto

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has announced the extension of the service year for nine corps members in Gombe and Sokoto State. This was disclosed during the passing-out ceremony of 344, 2022 Batch C stream I Corps members at the Federal Secretariat.
State Coordinator Dawut Jidda mentioned that the actual number was supposed to be 355, but 10 were excluded for various reasons.
Jidda explained that corps members who are to serve extensions will be remobilised based on the offences committed, and they were sanctioned using established byelaws.
He stated, “Due to the exigencies of the times, management has approved the Passing-out ceremony to be low-key and observed at the Local Government level. The Certificate of National Service will be issued to deserving Corps Members and of course, those who have fallen short of the Byelaws will be sanctioned accordingly.”
In Sokoto, three Corps members, 2022 Batch C Stream 1, will repeat their entire service year for alleged misconduct and abscondment. NYSC state Coordinator, Alhaji Usman Yakubu Yaro, disclosed this at the passing-out ceremony, emphasising that the NYSC is a scheme of reward and punishment, and has zero tolerance for truancy.
Editorial
The extension and repetition of the service year for certain corps members in Gombe and Sokoto states bring to light the imperative need for adherence to the rules and regulations set by the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC).
The NYSC, established to foster unity and facilitate skill development among Nigerian youths, operates on a framework that demands discipline, commitment, and adherence to its bylaws.
While it is crucial to uphold the integrity of the NYSC programme through the enforcement of its rules and regulations, it is equally vital to consider the socio-economic implications of extending or repeating the service year for corps members.
The affected individuals may face unforeseen challenges and disruptions in their career plans, which could have a ripple effect on their socio-economic stability.
We advocate for a balanced approach that ensures that while disciplinary actions are taken where necessary, they are also accompanied by adequate support and guidance to help the affected corps members navigate through the resultant challenges.
It is essential that the NYSC, while maintaining its standards, also provides a conducive and supportive environment that facilitates the personal and professional development of the corps members.
Did You Know?
- The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) was created in a bid to reconstruct, reconcile and rebuild the country after the Nigerian Civil War.
- The NYSC scheme was established by decree No.24 of 22nd May 1973, which stated that the NYSC was being established “with a view to the proper encouragement and development of common ties among the youths of Nigeria and the promotion of national unity”.
- The NYSC programme is mandatory for all Nigerians who have graduated from a university or equivalent institution and are below the age of 30.
- The NYSC uniform commonly worn by corps members is popularly known as “Khaki”, which typically includes a khaki shirt, trousers, and a jungle boot.
- The NYSC has a “War Against Poverty” (WAP) programme, which was established to engage corps members in skill acquisition and entrepreneurship development during their service years.