Wike Sets Development Conditions for FCT Land Allocation

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has laid down stringent conditions for land allocation in the FCT. He emphasised that only government agencies demonstrating a genuine commitment and capability to develop allocated lands within a set timeframe would receive approval.
This declaration was made during a courtesy visit by the Acting Comptroller General of the Nigerian Customs Service, Bashir Adeniyi. Wike’s decision aims to curb land speculation in the FCT. He firmly stated that any undeveloped allocation would be revoked after the specified period.
Addressing the Acting CG’s request for land to build a school, Wike agreed, provided the agency commits to a development timeline and pays the ground rent. He further clarified that any revoked land would not be returned, suggesting penalties as an alternative.
Editorial:
Land allocation in the Federal Capital Territory is a matter of significant concern, given the rapid urbanisation and growth of Abuja. Nyesom Wike’s recent stance on the matter, as highlighted by Yohaig NG, is both commendable and necessary. Allocating land without ensuring its development can lead to stagnation, missed opportunities, and even speculative activities that don’t serve the public interest.
The conditions set by Wike, demanding commitment to development and timely payment of ground rent, are steps in the right direction. They not only ensure that the land is put to good use but also that government agencies are held accountable. Such measures can lead to better urban planning, infrastructure development, and overall growth of the FCT.
However, while these conditions are essential, it’s equally crucial to ensure that the process remains transparent, fair, and devoid of bureaucratic hurdles. The FCT administration must strike a balance between ensuring development and providing a conducive environment for agencies to operate.
Did You Know?
- The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) spans a vast area of about 7,315 square kilometres.
- Abuja, the capital city within the FCT, was officially inaugurated as Nigeria’s capital in 1991, replacing Lagos.
- The FCT is home to several landmarks, including the National Mosque, Aso Rock, and the National Assembly complex.
- The idea behind moving the capital to Abuja was to have a more central location than Lagos, which is in the southwestern corner of Nigeria.
- The master plan for Abuja was designed by the International Planning Associates, a consortium of three American firms.