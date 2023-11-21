Ecowas Unites For Ocean Protection Treaty

In a significant move to protect marine biodiversity, stakeholders from the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) have committed to prioritizing the ratification and implementation of the Biodiversity Beyond National Jurisdiction (BBNJ) treaty. This commitment was made at a coordination meeting organized by the Federal Government in partnership with the government of Sierra Leone and the ECOWAS Directorate of Environment and Natural Resources.
The BBNJ treaty, a legally binding instrument, is crucial for the conservation and sustainable use of marine biological diversity in areas beyond national jurisdiction. It is key to safeguarding the ocean, promoting equity and fairness, combating environmental degradation, fighting climate change, and preventing biodiversity loss in the high seas. The treaty will become effective once ratified by 60 parties.
Dr. Iziaq Salako, the Minister of State for Environment, emphasized the urgent need to address the threats facing the world’s oceans. He highlighted the challenges of sea level rise, temperature increases, acidification, pollution, biodiversity loss, unsustainable exploitation of marine resources, depletion of fish stocks, the near disappearance of coral reefs, and the destruction of fragile ecosystems.
Salako called for global action, including the designation of 30% of land and oceans as protected areas by 2030, the establishment of highly and fully protected areas covering 30% of the global ocean, and a commitment to halting the human-induced extinction of wild species. He noted that only 7% of the world’s oceans are currently protected and stressed the need for a new treaty to manage human activities on the high seas effectively.
Moussa Leko, Director of the Environment Department at ECOWAS, echoed these sentiments, emphasizing the need for robust action to protect the planet and preserve ecosystem services vital to human well-being and local communities’ livelihoods.
Editorial
At Yohaig NG, we recognize the critical importance of the Biodiversity Beyond National Jurisdiction (BBNJ) treaty and commend the efforts of ECOWAS stakeholders in pushing for its ratification and implementation. The protection of our oceans is not just an environmental issue; it is a matter of global urgency that affects every aspect of human life, from climate change to food security.
The challenges outlined by Dr. Iziaq Salako, Minister of State for Environment, paint a stark picture of the threats facing our oceans. The degradation of marine ecosystems has far-reaching consequences, impacting not only biodiversity but also the livelihoods of millions who depend on the ocean for sustenance and employment. The BBNJ treaty represents a beacon of hope in this scenario, offering a framework for international cooperation and action to safeguard these vital resources.
We believe that the successful implementation of the BBNJ treaty requires a collaborative approach, involving not just governments but also civil society, scientists, and local communities. It is essential to integrate traditional knowledge and practices in the management and conservation of marine resources. This inclusive approach will ensure that the treaty’s benefits are equitably shared and that the voices of those most affected by ocean policies are heard.
We urge the international community to recognize the urgency of this issue and expedite the ratification process of the BBNJ treaty. It is imperative to move beyond mere pledges and take concrete steps towards effective conservation and sustainable use of our oceans. This includes investing in marine research, developing sustainable fishing practices, and combating illegal activities that threaten marine life.
The BBNJ treaty is more than just a legal instrument; it is a commitment to future generations. It is a promise to preserve the richness and diversity of our oceans for those who will inherit this planet. Let us not falter in this commitment.
Did You Know?
- The high seas, which the BBNJ treaty aims to protect, cover over two-thirds of the Earth’s surface and are home to a vast array of marine life.
- Marine Protected Areas (MPAs), a key component of ocean conservation, can help restore fish populations and biodiversity.
- The ocean absorbs about 30% of the carbon dioxide produced by humans, buffering the impacts of climate change.
- Coral reefs, often referred to as the “rainforests of the sea,” are among the most biodiverse and productive ecosystems on Earth.
- Over three billion people depend on marine and coastal biodiversity for their livelihoods.