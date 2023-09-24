Fg Advances Plans For Barge Movement Of Containers To Inland Areas

The Federal Government has unveiled its strategy to boost the barge movement of containers from Onne Port and other Eastern ports towards the hinterlands.
This revelation came from Dr Magdalene Ajani, the Permanent Secretary of the Federal Ministry of Transportation/ Marine and Blue Economy, during her evaluation visit to the Onne port in Rivers State, currently under the management of the West Africa Container Terminal (WACT).
Dr. Ajani emphasised the collaboration necessity between the National Inland Waterways Authority, the Nigerian Ports Authority, and the Boat and Barge Operators Association.
The aim is to devise a method promoting the transfer of containers in barges from their present locations to the hinterlands.
She lauded WACT’s efforts in establishing a globally compliant work environment within the port, remarking on their commendable performance.
However, she pinpointed the challenge of evacuating goods from the port due to poor segments of the access road from Eleme Junction to Onne Port.
Assurances were given regarding the government’s intention to address this issue promptly.
Naved Zafar, WACT’s Managing Director, expressed their belief in Nigeria’s potential, which has driven their ambition and led to further expansion and modernisation of the terminal.
He also mentioned WACT’s commitment to supporting the Federal Government’s push for non-oil exports from Nigeria.
Editorial:
The Federal Government’s move to enhance the barge movement of containers from key ports to the hinterlands is a strategic decision that can significantly improve Nigeria’s logistics and transportation sector.
Efficient movement of goods is a cornerstone of economic growth, and addressing the challenges in this area can unlock immense potential.
Dr Magdalene Ajani highlighted that collaboration between various stakeholders is crucial. It’s not just about moving goods but ensuring the process is seamless, efficient, and cost-effective.
The challenges WACT faces, especially concerning evacuating goods due to poor road infrastructure, underscore the need for holistic solutions.
While enhancing barge movement is a step in the right direction, it’s equally vital to address infrastructural deficits that can hamper these efforts.
The government’s proactive approach is commendable, but ensuring these plans translate into tangible results is essential.
Did You Know?
- Onne Port, located in Rivers State, is one of Nigeria’s most significant oil and gas-free zones.
- Barge transportation offers a more environmentally friendly alternative to road transport, reducing carbon emissions.
- The West Africa Container Terminal (WACT) is a leading player in Nigeria’s maritime sector, offering various services to boost trade.
- Efficient transportation of containers can significantly reduce the cost of goods, benefiting both businesses and consumers.
- The Federal Ministry of Transportation is pivotal in shaping Nigeria’s transportation policies and strategies.