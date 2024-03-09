House Committee to Investigate Maritime Academy’s Unfinished Projects

The Committee on Maritime Safety, Education, and Administration of the House of Representatives has committed to scrutinizing all unfinished projects by contractors at the Maritime Academy of Nigeria, Oron, in Akwa Ibom State. Additionally, the committee plans to question the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency regarding the irregular remittance of the Academy’s entitled 5% allocation.
This decision follows Commodore Duja Emmanuel Effedua (Retd.), the Academy’s Rector, presenting a grim picture of the institution’s infrastructural decline during the committee’s oversight visit. Effedua highlighted the Academy’s critical state, which risked its reputation and accreditation with the International Maritime Organisation (IMO) due to neglect and mismanagement. This situation prompted the Nigerian government to form an interim management committee, including Effedua, to diagnose and recommend solutions to revitalize the Academy.
Khadijah Ibrahim, the committee’s chairperson, expressed concern over the abandonment of projects after government funds had been allocated. Represented by the vice-chairman, Uduak Ududoh, Ibrahim assured that a thorough investigation would be conducted upon their return to Abuja. The aim is to hold all contractors accountable for the funds received and to deter future occurrences of project abandonment, ensuring taxpayer money is effectively utilized for the Academy’s development.
Editorial:
The House of Representatives Committee on Maritime Safety, Education, and Administration’s commitment to addressing the longstanding issue of abandoned projects at the Maritime Academy of Nigeria marks a significant step towards revitalizing an institution critical to Nigeria’s maritime education and safety standards. The state of disrepair and neglect reported by the Academy’s Rector is a wake-up call to the need for accountability and effective oversight in the management of public institutions.
The irregular remittance of the Academy’s 5% allocation from the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency points to systemic issues that extend beyond the Academy’s walls. It reflects a broader challenge within Nigeria’s maritime sector, underscoring the importance of transparency and diligence in managing resources allocated for educational development.
This investigation is not just about bringing errant contractors to book; it’s about restoring faith in public infrastructure projects and ensuring that the Maritime Academy of Nigeria can fulfil its mandate. Nigeria’s ability to train competent maritime professionals is paramount for its economic and security interests as a nation with vast maritime resources and potential.
The committee’s proactive stance should serve as a model for other sectors, demonstrating the critical role of oversight in governance. It reminds us that accountability extends beyond project execution; it encompasses resource stewardship and the commitment to advancing national development goals.
Did You Know?
- The Maritime Academy of Nigeria, Oron, is one of the country’s foremost maritime education and training institutions.
- Infrastructure decay and project abandonment are common challenges in public sector institutions across Nigeria, impacting the quality of education and services provided.
- The International Maritime Organisation (IMO) plays a crucial role in setting global standards for the safety, security, and environmental performance of international shipping.
- Nigeria’s maritime sector is a vital part of its economy, offering opportunities for trade, job creation, and national development.
- Effective oversight and accountability mechanisms are essential to ensure public funds are used appropriately and that projects meet their intended objectives.