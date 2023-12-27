Maritime Expert Calls for Blueprint to Boost Nigeria’s Marine Economy

Dr Kayode Farinto, a maritime expert, has called on Mr Adegboyega Oyetola, the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, to develop a comprehensive blueprint to enhance the industry’s viability. Speaking to the News Agency of Nigeria in Lagos, Farinto emphasized the need for the minister to collaborate with industry technocrats to achieve this goal.
Farinto, the former acting National President of the Association of Nigerian Licensed Customs Agents, believes that a well-defined blueprint will provide direction and focus for the industry. He highlighted that such a strategic plan could create employment opportunities for the youth and generate significant revenue for the Federal Government by harnessing untapped underwater resources.
He expressed concern that the Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy had not yet been fully utilized. Farinto noted that the original intentions behind the creation of the ministry were no longer clear, and a blueprint could help address various sector challenges.
Key issues identified by stakeholders in the maritime sector include the provision of foreign exchange for port operations and the port call-up system’s inefficiencies, leading to corruption and increased cargo clearance costs. Farinto praised the efforts of the current Comptroller General of Customs, Adewale Adeniyi, in addressing some of these issues.
He also pointed out the poor condition of the port access road in the eastern region despite the government generating substantial revenue from it. Farinto urged the Minister of Works to address this issue to enhance port productivity.
Additionally, Farinto stressed the importance of facilitating exports to strengthen the Nigerian naira. He suggested encouraging exporters to use rail transport for their cargo, reducing extortion and illegal taxes and improving cargo turnaround time. He believes efficient cargo trains could significantly strengthen the naira against the dollar.
Farinto called on Nigeria’s policy formulators to focus on areas within the maritime sector that could be harnessed to generate revenue, thereby contributing to the nation’s economic growth.
Editorial
Dr Kayode Farinto’s call for a comprehensive blueprint for Nigeria’s Marine and Blue Economy is a timely and crucial step towards revitalizing a sector with immense potential. With its vast, untapped resources, the maritime industry can play a significant role in Nigeria’s economic development, job creation, and revenue generation.
Developing a strategic blueprint, as suggested by Farinto, requires a collaborative approach involving industry experts, technocrats, and government officials. Such a plan should address the sector’s current challenges, including inefficient port operations, inadequate infrastructure, and the need for a more robust export strategy.
The emphasis on improving export facilities and processes, mainly through rail transport, is a forward-thinking approach. It aims to enhance the efficiency of cargo movement and seeks to strengthen the Nigerian economy by improving the value of the naira.
This initiative also aligns with global trends towards sustainable and blue economies, focusing on the responsible use of ocean resources for economic growth, improved livelihoods, and ocean ecosystem health. By harnessing the potential of the marine and blue economy, Nigeria can position itself as a critical player in the global maritime industry.
The government’s role in facilitating this development cannot be overstated. It requires not only the creation of a conducive policy environment but also the implementation of practical measures to address existing bottlenecks. The collaboration between the Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy and other relevant ministries, such as the Ministry of Works, is essential.
The blueprint for Nigeria’s Marine and Blue Economy presents an opportunity to unlock the potential of a sector that has been underutilized for too long. It is a call to action for all stakeholders to work together towards Nigeria’s sustainable and prosperous maritime future.
Did You Know?
- With its extensive coastline, Nigeria has significant potential for developing a robust marine and blue economy, including fisheries, maritime transport, and tourism.
- The concept of a blue economy focuses on the sustainable use of ocean resources for economic growth, improved livelihoods, and the health of ocean ecosystems.
- The maritime industry is crucial for Nigeria’s economy, facilitating international trade and contributing to its GDP.
- Developing maritime infrastructure, such as ports and shipping facilities, is essential for enhancing Nigeria’s competitiveness in global trade.
- The Nigerian government has been trying to diversify the economy, and the marine and blue economy sectors present viable opportunities for this diversification.