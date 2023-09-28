Maritime Women Push for Equal Opportunities in the Sector

In the maritime sector, women often find themselves sidelined, perceived as lacking the physical and mental stamina required for the industry. However, recent developments indicate a growing demand from women for more significant roles and equal opportunities.
Currently, women constitute less than 20% of the licensed agents actively involved in clearing processes in the Nigerian maritime industry.
Many women around the ports are engaged in sales and other minor roles.
This sidelining is attributed to societal perceptions that underestimate women’s capabilities. Recent observations reveal that many ship-owners are reluctant to employ female seafarers. This bias has left many qualified female seafarers unemployed while some of their less qualified male counterparts secure jobs.
However, evidence suggests that women, when given opportunities, often outperform their male counterparts in diligence and commitment. The maritime sector’s challenges might be alleviated if women were given more chances to contribute.
Mrs. Rollen Macfoy, Chairperson of Women in Maritime Africa’s Nigerian Chapter, emphasised the need for gender equality in the sector. She urged the new Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola, to focus on capacity building for women and to consider them in his appointments.
Editorial:
The maritime sector’s gender disparity, particularly in Nigeria, is a pressing concern that demands immediate attention. While the maritime industry is perceived as demanding and rigorous, relegating women to the sidelines based on outdated stereotypes is counterproductive.
Women have consistently demonstrated their capabilities across various sectors; the maritime industry should be no exception.
Despite their qualifications, the reluctance to employ female seafarers is a testament to the deep-rooted biases. Recognising that diversity and inclusion can only strengthen the industry is essential.
By harnessing the potential of both male and female professionals, the maritime sector can achieve greater efficiency and innovation.
For the maritime industry to thrive, moving beyond these biases and embracing a more inclusive approach is crucial. The government and industry stakeholders must take proactive measures to ensure women are given equal opportunities to contribute and lead in this vital sector.
Did You Know?
- The maritime sector is crucial for global trade, with over 80% of global trade by volume carried by sea.
- Women represent only 2% of the world’s 1.2 million seafarers.
- The International Maritime Organization (IMO) has a programme called “Women in Maritime” to empower women and enhance their representation in the sector.
- Gender diversity can lead to enhanced economic performance and better industry decision-making processes.
- The maritime industry offers many career opportunities, from ship operations to port management and maritime law.