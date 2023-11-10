Navy Launches ‘Operation Water Guard’ to Secure Lagos Waterways

The Western Naval Command recently inaugurated “Operation Water Guard” in Lagos State’s Badagry axis, marking a significant step in combating maritime crimes such as smuggling, piracy, and oil theft. Rear Admiral MB Hassan, the Flag Officer Commanding Western Naval Command, highlighted the operation’s strategic importance in protecting Nigeria’s economy and ensuring the safety of its maritime environment. The operation, particularly focused on the Badagry water and land axis near the Benin Republic border, aims to create a secure maritime domain during the festive season and beyond.
Rear Admiral Hassan emphasized the operation’s reliance on intelligence-led checks, which will complement the Navy’s sustained sea presence without adding to the existing checkpoints on roads. Collaboration with sister agencies is a key aspect of this initiative, aiming to safeguard the nation’s interests through shared intelligence and coordinated efforts.
Commodore Kolawole Oguntuga, Commander of NNS Beecroft, underscored the Nigerian Navy’s commitment to maritime security and economic protection through this operation. He cited the Navy’s significant achievements in intercepting contraband, including Premium Motor Spirit, drugs, and foreign rice, which have substantial economic implications. The operation, covering both maritime and adjoining land areas, involves the deployment of ships, boats, quad bikes, and air assets, showcasing the Navy’s capabilities in securing Nigeria’s maritime space and the Gulf of Guinea.
Captain Aiwuyor Aliu, Commanding Officer of the Nigerian Navy Forward Operating Base Badagry, reported the base’s success in arresting over N81 million worth of illegal products and goods since March 2023. These include illegally refined petroleum products, diesel, foreign rice, and large quantities of marijuana. The arrests made both at sea and during community operations, reflect the Navy’s determination to combat economic sabotage and protect lives and property from associated risks.
Editorial
As we reflect on the recent launch of “Operation Water Guard” by the Nigerian Navy, we are reminded of the critical role our maritime forces play in safeguarding our nation’s economic and security interests. The operation, targeting the Badagry axis, is a timely and necessary response to the escalating threats in our maritime environment. It’s a testament to the Navy’s proactive approach to addressing issues that not only affect our economy but also the safety and well-being of our citizens.
The operation’s focus on intelligence-led checks and collaboration with sister agencies is commendable. It represents a strategic shift from traditional methods of maritime security, emphasizing the importance of intelligence and cooperation in modern security operations. This approach is crucial in ensuring that the operation is effective without causing unnecessary disruptions to the daily lives of citizens.
The Nigerian Navy’s commitment to protecting our maritime borders and economic interests is evident in its robust response to maritime crimes. The interception of contraband goods worth billions of Naira is a significant achievement that demonstrates the operation’s impact on curbing economic sabotage. These efforts not only protect our economy but also prevent the influx of illegal substances that can harm the health and stability of our society.
However, the success of such operations depends on continuous support and cooperation from local communities. The Navy’s initiative to seek community support is a step in the right direction, fostering a sense of shared responsibility in maritime security. The local communities must see themselves as partners in this endeavour, contributing to the safety and prosperity of our nation.
“Operation Water Guard” is a bold and necessary step towards securing our maritime domain. It’s a clear indication of the Nigerian Navy’s capability and readiness to tackle the challenges in our waters. We must support and acknowledge their efforts, understanding that a secure maritime environment is essential for our nation’s growth and stability.
Did You Know?
- Nigeria’s Maritime Domain: Nigeria’s maritime domain is vast, covering approximately 853 km along the Gulf of Guinea, a region known for high levels of maritime crime.
- Economic Impact: The Gulf of Guinea is crucial for international shipping, with about 65% of cargo headed to West Africa passing through it, making maritime security vital for the region’s economy.
- Piracy in the Gulf of Guinea: The Gulf of Guinea has been identified as the most dangerous area for piracy globally, with the region accounting for over 95% of crew kidnappings worldwide in recent years.
- Nigerian Navy’s Fleet: The Nigerian Navy boasts a diverse fleet, including frigates, corvettes, fast patrol boats, and several auxiliary vessels, making it one of the largest navies in Africa.
- Maritime Security Strategy: Nigeria has adopted a holistic maritime security strategy that includes the establishment of a dedicated maritime security unit, increased surveillance, and regional cooperation to combat maritime threats.