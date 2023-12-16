Nigerian Navy Boosts Crude Oil Production to 1.5 Million Barrels Daily

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation, George Akume, has announced that the Nigerian Navy’s efforts have significantly increased Nigeria’s daily crude oil production to approximately 1.5 million barrels as of November. Akume made this statement at the Nigerian Navy’s Ceremonial Sunset and Awards Night 2023, held in Abuja on Friday.
He lauded the Navy for effectively fulfilling its duty of securing the nation’s vast maritime resources. The Navy’s use of advanced technology for maritime surveillance and its sustained presence in the maritime environment has been pivotal in ensuring the security of Nigerian waters and the entire Gulf of Guinea.
Akume highlighted the Navy’s contribution to Nigeria’s economy, noting its role in delisting Nigeria from the International Maritime Bureau piracy list. This achievement underscores the Navy’s critical role in supporting the country’s economic mainstay.
The SGF also commended the Navy for significantly reducing sea robbery, crude oil theft, and other illicit activities within Nigeria’s maritime domain. He praised the zeal and patriotic commitment of the Chief of Naval Staff and his personnel in internal security duties in the hinterland and adjoining waterways across the nation.
Akume remarked on the Navy’s contribution to the peace and tranquillity currently experienced in most riverine and coastal communities. He expressed pride in the Navy’s achievements in 2023 and anticipation for more significant accomplishments in 2024.
The SGF emphasized the Federal Government’s commitment to supporting the Navy through increased funding. This support is seen as essential for guaranteeing economic prosperity and national development, repositioning Nigeria’s economy and enhancing the overall wealth of Nigerians.
He encouraged the Navy to continue its efforts in fleet recapitalization, capacity building, and improving personnel welfare. These efforts are crucial for consolidating the gains made so far in securing the nation’s waterways and protecting its maritime resources. The Federal Government, he assured, is dedicated to addressing operational challenges related to platforms, surveillance equipment, and logistics to enhance the Navy’s professional performance.
Akume urged the Navy to redouble its efforts, building a force that would be the nation’s pride. He congratulated the personnel receiving awards at the event, seeing this recognition as a call for continued loyalty to the nation and dedication to the Nigerian Navy.
Editorial
The recent announcement by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, George Akume, regarding the Nigerian Navy’s role in boosting the country’s daily crude oil production is a testament to the strategic importance of maritime security in national development. The increase in oil production to 1.5 million barrels per day is not just an economic achievement; it is a clear indication of the effective maritime governance and security provided by the Nigerian Navy.
The Navy’s efforts in securing the maritime domain, employing cutting-edge technology for surveillance, and maintaining a robust presence in Nigerian waters have been instrumental in this success. These actions have enhanced the security of our maritime borders and played a crucial role in stabilizing the nation’s economy.
The delisting of Nigeria from the International Maritime Bureau piracy list is a significant milestone. It reflects the Navy’s commitment to combating maritime crimes like piracy, sea robbery, and crude oil theft. This achievement has undoubtedly contributed to creating a safer and more secure maritime environment, which is essential for the growth of the maritime sector and, by extension, the national economy.
However, the challenges in the maritime domain are ever-evolving, and the Navy must continue to adapt and innovate to stay ahead of these challenges. The Federal Government’s commitment to providing necessary support for increased funding, addressing operational challenges, and enhancing professional performance is commendable. This support is crucial for maintaining operational readiness and effectiveness for the Navy.
As we look forward to a greater 2024, the Nigerian Navy must sustain its current momentum. Focusing on fleet recapitalization, capacity building, and personnel welfare is crucial in consolidating the recent gains. The Navy’s role in national security and economic development cannot be overstated, and its continued success is vital for the prosperity and stability of Nigeria.
We applaud the Nigerian Navy’s remarkable achievements and encourage continued dedication and excellence in safeguarding our maritime resources. The Navy’s success is not just a victory for the force but a triumph for the entire nation.
Did You Know?
- The Nigerian Navy was officially established in 1956, evolving from the Nigerian Marine.
- Nigeria’s maritime domain covers approximately 84,000 square nautical miles, including an Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) of 200 nautical miles.
- The Nigerian Navy plays a crucial role in protecting the country’s oil and gas installations, which are vital to the national economy.
- Advanced maritime surveillance technology includes using satellites, drones, and radar systems to monitor and secure maritime territories.
- The Ceremonial Sunset and Awards Night is a tradition in many navies worldwide, symbolizing unity and reflecting on the day’s achievements and sacrifices.