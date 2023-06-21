NIMASA Isn’t a Revenue-Generating Entity, Asserts Ex-Director General Dosunmu

Dr Ade Dosunmu, a previous Director-General of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), has refuted that the agency is a revenue-generating entity.
This clarification comes in response to the Presidential Policy Advisory Group’s proposal to merge NIMASA with the Nigeria Customs Service and the Federal Inland Revenue Service.
Dosunmu expressed concern that this misunderstanding could harm Nigeria’s maritime and shipping industries.
He explained that NIMASA, established in 2007, is a Maritime Safety Administration responsible for regulating shipping activities in Nigeria.
Its mission is to ensure safer shipping and cleaner oceans, as mandated by the International Maritime Organisation (IMO) through its various conventions and protocols.
The former DG emphasised that NIMASA’s technical mandate, which includes port state inspection, flag state inspection, and search and rescue, cannot be performed by any other agency in Nigeria.
He argued that the government should focus on strengthening NIMASA to deliver more on its technical mandates rather than merging it with agencies incompatible with its philosophy and objectives.
Dosunmu acknowledged that NIMASA generates revenue while carrying out its technical mandate, which funds its regulatory functions. Any surplus at the end of the year is paid into the federation account.
He warned that the proposed merger could negatively affect Nigeria in the global shipping community, potentially leading to a drop in maritime trade and revenue.
Editorial
NIMASA’s Role: Beyond Revenue Generation
The recent Presidential Policy Advisory Group proposal to merge the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) with the Nigeria Customs Service and the Federal Inland Revenue Service has sparked a necessary debate about the role and function of NIMASA.
The suggestion is based on a fundamental misunderstanding of the agency’s purpose, not primarily revenue generation but maritime safety administration.
NIMASA’s mandate, as outlined by the International Maritime Organisation (IMO), is to ensure safer shipping and cleaner oceans.
This involves various technical tasks, from port state inspection to search and rescue operations requiring specialised knowledge and skills.
A revenue collection agency cannot perform these tasks, and merging NIMASA with such agencies could undermine its ability to fulfil its mandate.
The proposal also overlooks that NIMASA’s work contributes indirectly to Nigeria’s economy.
By ensuring our oceans’ safety and cleanliness, NIMASA helps attract maritime trade, which brings in revenue.
If NIMASA’s ability to perform its duties is compromised, this could deter international shipping companies from using Nigerian waters, leading to a drop in maritime trade and revenue.
Rather than considering a merger, the government should focus on strengthening NIMASA’s capacity to fulfil its mandate.
This could involve providing more funding, improving staff training, and investing in the necessary equipment and technology.
By doing so, the government can ensure that NIMASA continues contributing to Nigeria’s economy while fulfilling its primary role of ensuring maritime safety.
Did You Know?
- NIMASA was created in 2007 following the merger of the National Maritime Authority and Joint Maritime Labour Industrial Council.
- The International Maritime Organisation (IMO) has 167 Maritime Nations as members, including Nigeria, due to our vast maritime coastline.
- The IMO issues conventions and protocols, such as the Marine Pollution Prevention and others, which have been domesticated in Nigeria with NIMASA as the focal agency for implementation.
- Nigeria is the leading maritime nation in West and Central Africa regarding ship traffic and cargo.
