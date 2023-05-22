NPA Delivers on Promise: Reduced Vessel Dwell Time at Lekki Port

Article Summary
- The Nigeria Ports Authority (NPA) has confirmed that the reduced vessel dwell time at Lekki Port results from their commitment to delivering improved efficiency at Nigeria’s seaports.
- The Managing Director of NPA, Mohammed Bello-Koko, has promised continued improvements.
- Lekki Port recently berthed and released a 300-meter vessel, the CMA-CGM Rabelais, on the same day, marking a significant step forward.
- The NPA has hailed the achievement as fulfilling its promise to deliver high turnaround times and speedy cargo dwell times.
- Assistant Harbour Master for Lekki Port, Captain Monday Gajere, credits the accomplishment to the newly procured marine equipment and a thorough navigation risk assessment.
News Story
The Nigeria Ports Authority (NPA) is making good on its promise to enhance efficiency at the nation’s seaports. This claim is evidenced by the reduced vessel dwell time at Lekki Port, a significant progress marker in port operations.
Speaking on this notable achievement, the NPA’s Managing Director, Mohammed Bello-Koko, noted the recent berthing of commercial vessels at the Lekki Deep Seaport. The authority gave the assurance of further improvement on this accomplishment.
Last Friday, Lekki Port marked a significant achievement by berthing a 300-meter length overall vessel and releasing it the same day. Named CMA-CGM Rabelais, this formidable vessel has an impressive capacity of 6570 twenty equivalent units for discharging and loading cargo. Originating from Shanghai, China, the vessel stopped at the Lekki Seaport.
Bello-Koko praised the accomplishment, stating, “The fact that this vessel is departing the country on the same day it berthed is a fulfilment of our promise to deliver on the high turnaround time of vessels and speedy cargo dwell time through improved efficiencies and state-of-the-art machinery. We are committed to continuously improving on this milestone.”
The Assistant Harbour Master provided further insights for Lekki Port, Captain Monday Gajere. He attributed the success to the marine equipment procured by the authority and the thorough navigation risk assessment involving Pilots, Tugs, and Mooring gangs.
This, he noted, is a testament to the NPA’s readiness to exploit the competitive advantages that Lekki Port’s deep draught and state-of-the-art equipment offer as Nigeria progresses towards achieving port hub status.
Editorial
Efficiency Delivered: Commendable Strides at Lekki Port
It’s a milestone worth celebrating. The Nigeria Ports Authority’s recent reduction in vessel dwell time at the Lekki Port signals a critical step towards improved efficiency at our seaports. This achievement isn’t just a fulfilment of a promise by the NPA but a testament to Nigeria’s drive to optimize its maritime sector.
The opposition might argue that such advancements are long overdue and that the maritime industry should have achieved such milestones earlier. It’s a valid point. The pace of progress in our maritime sector, like many sectors in the country, has been slow. However, the crucial factor to note here is not the pace but the direction of progress.
For Nigeria, this is not just a promise fulfilled but a positive stride towards enhancing the maritime sector, which is critical to our economy’s development. The NPA’s commitment to continuously improving this milestone shows a clear vision for a more efficient maritime sector.
Consider the repercussions of this achievement: quicker vessel turnaround times, faster cargo dwell times, and, ultimately, a boost in our nation’s trade capacity. But, as we embrace these improvements, we must also consider how to sustain and enhance them.
Nigeria is poised to become a maritime hub. With deep draught and state-of-the-art equipment, Lekki Port is a beacon of this potential. However, the commitment to continuous improvement shouldn’t rest solely with the NPA. It should also rest with all stakeholders in the maritime sector and, indeed, with every Nigerian.
Everyone can play a role. First, let’s encourage our government to invest more in our maritime infrastructure. Let’s urge our maritime professionals to seek continuous training to stay abreast of global best practices. Finally, let’s encourage local businesses to use these improvements to enhance their operations and profitability.
These steps aren’t just for the NPA but for all of us. So let’s take these steps together. Let’s move Nigeria forward.
Did You Know?
- Nigeria has six major seaports: Lagos Port Complex, Tin Can Island Port, Calabar Port, Rivers Port, Onne Port, and Delta Port.
- Lekki Port is poised to be Nigeria’s deepest sea port and a significant maritime hub for West Africa.
- Over 85% of all the goods imported to Nigeria come by sea.
- Nigeria is the largest economy in Africa, with a substantial part of its income reliant on maritime trade.
- The maritime sector contributes about 1.6% to Nigeria’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP).
