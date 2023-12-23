API’s Influence on ARCON Act Review and Digital Advertising Insights

On December 6th, 2023, the Advocacy for Policy and Innovation (API) hosted a pivotal Policy Situation Room (PSR) to discuss the implications of the Advertising Regulatory Council of Nigeria (ARCON) Act 2022. This gathering of critical stakeholders aimed to address concerns and articulate pain points, fostering a collaborative approach to align the ARCON Act’s objectives with the economic interests of businesses and the nation. Victoria Manya, Executive Director of API, emphasised the critical role of stakeholder feedback in shaping a regulatory framework that accommodates diverse business needs, advocating for a proactive and collaborative approach.
The PSR’s Q&A session revealed various challenges businesses face under the ARCON Act, particularly regarding the pre-approval process for advertisements and the associated costs, ranging from 7500 Naira to an expedited vetting fee of 100,000 Naira within 8 hours. Proposals for digitisation and alternative solutions, such as leveraging existing SME-friendly advertising platforms, were discussed as more cost-effective measures for standardising the advertisement process. Concerns were also raised about ambiguities surrounding taxes and advertising fees.
Stakeholders highlighted the need for a legislative framework that legitimises Micro, Small, and Medium-sized Enterprises (MSMEs) activities as envisioned by the ARCON Act but expressed concerns about category and licensing issues, including blanket pricing. They sought clarity on outcomes associated with payments, such as ad runtime.
The discussion also explored regulatory considerations and turnaround time, with questions about the data informing the advertising regulations and requirements in the Act. This led to proposals for a pilot plan on a subscription model to study and address ARCON Act concerns comprehensively. The categorisation of micro-businesses and a proposal for centralisation to assist unstructured micro-digital firms were also discussed.
Participants questioned whether the ban on foreign voice-over artists extends to AI-generated voices, considering their growing availability in Nigeria. Concerns about perceived over-regulation were voiced, advocating for a more balanced approach that acknowledges the significant contribution of MSMEs to Nigeria’s economy.
API positioned itself as a catalyst for shaping a regulatory environment that aligns with business interests and economic growth, supporting collaborative efforts between ARCON and all stakeholders present at the PSR to improve the regulatory landscape.
Editorial
The recent Policy Situation Room (PSR) hosted by the Advocacy for Policy and Innovation (API) marks a significant step in addressing the complexities of the ARCON Act 2022. This initiative represents a crucial intersection where policy meets practice and where the voices of businesses are not just heard but are instrumental in shaping the future of advertising regulation in Nigeria.
The concerns raised during the PSR, particularly regarding the pre-approval process and associated costs, highlight the need for a regulatory framework that is effective and empathetic to the realities of businesses, especially MSMEs. The call for digitisation and leveraging existing platforms is a forward-thinking approach that could revolutionise the advertising landscape, making it more accessible and cost-effective.
The discussions around categorising businesses and the need for a more nuanced approach to licensing and pricing underscore the importance of a flexible regulatory system responsive to the business community’s diverse needs. Exploring AI in advertising and its regulatory implications opens up a new frontier in the digital age that requires careful consideration and ethical guidelines.
As we reflect on the insights from the PSR, it becomes clear that the path forward is one of collaboration and continuous dialogue. The role of API in facilitating this conversation and driving change is commendable. Through such platforms, we can achieve a regulatory environment that not only safeguards the interests of consumers but also nurtures the growth and innovation of businesses.
Did You Know?
- Nigeria’s advertising industry is one of the largest in Africa, with significant growth in digital advertising.
- The ARCON Act 2022 is a comprehensive legislation regulating Nigeria’s advertising industry to ensure ethical practices.
- MSMEs contribute over 48% to Nigeria’s GDP, highlighting their economic importance.
- The use of AI in advertising is rapidly growing, offering new opportunities for targeted and efficient marketing strategies.
- Nigeria has a vibrant startup ecosystem, with many young entrepreneurs innovating in digital advertising and technology.