Beloved Media Mogul Dokpesi Remembered by PDP BoT

In a mournful expression of grief, the Board of Trustees of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has commemorated the passing of DAAR Communications founder, High Chief Raymond Dokpesi.
Quoting Jack Thorne, Senator Adolphus Wabara, the Acting Chairman of the BoT, expressed their heartfelt sorrow, stating,
“Those we love never truly leave us, there are things that death cannot touch.”
These words, he noted, encapsulate the sentiments of the entire PDP BoT as they reminisce about their cherished friend and colleague.
High Chief Dokpesi, as he was affectionately called, was emotional about Nigeria. However, his advocacy for good governance was transparent in his frequent evaluation of citizen-friendly policies and his outspoken criticism of those negatively impacting the public.
“Despite his high social standing, High Chief was the figurehead of the South-south People Assembly (SSPA), indicative of his profound interest for the people of his geopolitical zone,” remarked Wabara.
As a successful businessman, media tycoon, maritime engineer, and philanthropist, High Chief meant a lot to many people.
The PDP BoT acknowledged that their friend and brother had answered nature’s summons to the unknown, leaving enduring legacies impervious to death. In their mourning, they reflect on these legacies, praying that God grants his immediate family, the people of Edo state, Nigerians, and his global friends the strength to endure this irreplaceable loss.
Wabara expressed the hope that Dokpesi’s passing would usher in peace, love, harmony, and unity for the nation.
Editorial
The Legacy of High Chief Dokpesi
The demise of High Chief Raymond Dokpesi, the founder of DAAR Communications, has left a void in the nation’s heart. As the entire country mourns, it is pertinent to remember that High Chief has left a significant legacy in his life and death.
Those opposed to Dokpesi may argue that he held considerable power and influence as a media mogul, which inevitably ruffled some feathers. However, such is the nature of the media industry; its power and reach are double-edged swords that can both inform and mislead.
However, the fact remains that High Chief Dokpesi was much more than just a businessman. He was an ardent advocate of good governance, constantly scrutinising policies for the benefit of citizens and challenging those detrimental to the masses. Moreover, as the leader of the South-South People Assembly (SSPA), he demonstrated his deep-rooted interest in the welfare of his people.
Dokpesi’s multifaceted persona as a media powerhouse, maritime engineer, philanthropist, and public advocate is a testament to his enduring influence. Through these various roles, he left an indelible imprint on the lives of many Nigerians.
However, the question remains: how can we honour High Chief Dokpesi’s legacy? One practical way would be to uphold and advocate the same principles he held dear – good governance, care for the masses, and a deep-seated interest in the welfare of Nigeria and its people.
While death is an irrefutable part of life, the legacies left by individuals like High Chief Dokpesi are timeless. So as the nation mourns, let us honour his memory by echoing his values in our actions.
We must ensure that those who come after us understand the impact of such individuals on our nation’s history.
Did You Know?
- High Chief Raymond Dokpesi founded DAAR Communications, the parent company of African Independent Television and Ray Power Radio.
- As the leader of the South-South People Assembly (SSPA), Dokpesi was deeply invested in the welfare of the people in his geopolitical zone.
- In addition to his media empire, Dokpesi was a thriving maritime engineer and philanthropist.
- He advocated for good governance and often publicly critiqued policies that negatively impacted the public.
