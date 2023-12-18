Channels Television Clinches ‘TV Station of the Year’ for the 16th Time

Channels Television has once again set a record by winning the ‘Television Station of the Year’ award for the 16th time, solidifying its position as Africa’s most awarded TV station. This remarkable achievement was announced at the 31st Nigeria Media Merit Award (NMMA) anniversary, held at the Muson Centre in Lagos, where Professor Olu Obafemi declared the station the winner.
The award criteria included adherence to regulatory body rules, the percentage of local content, financial obligations, quality of programming and transmission, and commitment to objectivity, fairness, and balance. Channels Television surpassed other contenders, including Arise TV and TVC, to secure this prestigious accolade.
Before this latest win, Channels Television, which reaches over 20 million viewers in and outside Nigeria, had won the award in multiple years since 2000, alongside other recognitions. The station is renowned for its extensive coverage and is the most-watched Nigerian station.
The NMMA ceremony also recognized achievements in the print media, with The PUNCH newspaper winning the ‘Newspaper of the Year’ award and the ‘Editor of the Year’ award, among others. The Nation newspaper also had a successful night, securing 15 awards, the most of any participant.
The Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria (FRCN) won the ‘NBC Prize for Radio Station of the Year’ in the broadcast category. Channels Television, known globally for its trustworthiness, was founded in 1992 by Nigerian veteran broadcasters and business moguls John Momoh and Sola Momoh. The company has grown significantly since its inception in Lagos, expanding to include stations in Abuja, Edo, and Kano states, with bureaus and affiliates across Nigeria and other parts of Africa.
Editorial:
Channels Television’s 16th win as ‘Television Station of the Year’ is a testament to its enduring excellence and commitment to quality journalism in Nigeria. This achievement highlights the station’s consistent dedication to upholding the highest standards in news broadcasting, making it a trusted source of information for millions.
The station’s success is built on adherence to journalistic ethics, including objectivity, fairness, and balance, which are crucial in today’s media landscape. Channels Television’s focus on local content and its ability to meet its financial and regulatory obligations further demonstrate its commitment to responsible journalism.
The NMMA’s recognition of Channels Television and other media houses like The PUNCH and The Nation underscores Nigeria’s vibrant and competitive media industry. These awards honour the winners and inspire other media organizations to strive for excellence.
Channels Television’s growth from a single station in Lagos to a national brand with multiple stations and bureaus reflects the dynamic nature of Nigeria’s media industry. The station’s expansion and ability to maintain high standards across its network are commendable.
Channels Television’s repeated recognition at the NMMA awards is a beacon of excellence in Nigerian journalism. It is a reminder of the media’s vital role in society and the importance of maintaining integrity, professionalism, and a commitment to truth in journalism.
Did You Know?
- Channels Television is one of Nigeria’s leading TV stations, known for its comprehensive news coverage and in-depth reporting.
- The Nigeria Media Merit Award (NMMA) is one of Nigeria’s most prestigious media awards, recognizing excellence in journalism and media practices.
- The ‘Television Station of the Year’ award is highly coveted in the Nigerian media industry, celebrating outstanding performance in broadcasting.
- Channels Television has a reputation for being a training ground for some of Nigeria’s best journalists, contributing significantly to developing the country’s media sector.
- The station’s commitment to local content has significantly promoted Nigerian culture and provided a platform for local stories and voices.