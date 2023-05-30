DAAR Communications Founder, Raymond Dokpesi, Passes Away at 71

Raymond Dokpesi, the founder of DAAR Communications and a notable figure of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), passed away on Monday in Abuja, Nigeria. He was 71.
Dokpesi, a respected media proprietor, owned the Africa Independent Television (AIT) and Raypower FM, prominent Nigerian media outlets. His death was confirmed by his son, Raymond Dokpesi Jnr, in an official statement.
The statement read: “It is with profound sadness and heavy hearts that we announce the passing of High Chief Raymond Aleogho Anthony Dokpesi (Ezomo of Weppa-Wanno Kingdom) who passed away on May 29th, 2023.”
The statement added that Dokpesi was a cherished husband, father, and grandfather, a revered businessman, a pioneer in the media industry, and a philanthropist who devoted his life to serving his country and community.
The Dokpesi family expressed gratitude for the outpouring love and support during this challenging time and requested privacy to grieve their patriarch’s loss. They also assured that further details on funeral arrangements would be shared in due course.
The family concluded the statement by saying, “May his soul rest in peace.”
Editorial The Passing of a Media Titan: Remembering Raymond Dokpesi
The death of Raymond Dokpesi marks a significant loss for Nigeria, particularly for the media industry. The founder of DAAR Communications, owner of the Africa Independent Television (AIT) and Raypower FM, was a media pioneer and a notable figure in the country’s political landscape.
His commitment to professional journalism and media freedom was remarkable, and his legacy will continue to inspire many in the industry.
Dokpesi’s philanthropic endeavours and dedication to his community were emblematic of a man who strived to succeed and make a difference.
His passing reminds one of one person’s impact on an industry, a community, and a country.