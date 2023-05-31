Press Freedom Advocate, Raymond Dokpesi, Remembered Fondly by Nigerian Guild of Editors

The sudden passing of High Chief Raymond Dokpesi, Chairman of Daar Communications Ltd and a vanguard of AIT and Raypower 100.5FM, has prompted expressions of profound grief from the Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE).
This prominent media collective, led by its President, Mustapha Isah and General Secretary, Dr Iyobosa Uwugiaren, issued a statement honouring Dokpesi’s significant contributions to the broadcast industry and the cause of press freedom and information accessibility in Nigeria.
The statement lauded Dokpesi as a game-changer in the broadcast sector, noting his pioneering work in setting up Nigeria’s first private radio station, Raypower 100.5FM.
Furthermore, it acknowledged his role as a significant employer for numerous editors and journalists, using his media platforms to amplify democratic values and give a voice to the disenfranchised.
“High Chief Dokpesi was a robust champion of press freedom and journalistic independence. We at the NGE collaborated intimately with him to counter several attempts by the National Assembly to introduce repressive media laws,” the statement from the NGE elucidated.
A compassionate father, forward-thinking leader, media magnate and benefactor, Dokpesi left an indelible mark on the media sector and countless individuals across Nigeria.
The NGE statement acknowledged testimonies from his employees, painting a picture of a respectful, caring boss who listened to his team and was generous with advice.
The NGE noted, “His benevolence touched so many that the narratives of numerous journalists would be incomplete without a mention of Dokpesi.”
The Guild extended its deepest sympathies to Dokpesi’s family and the entire DAAR Communications team and noted the lightness of the earth that would cover Dokpesi, attributing it to his immense contributions to humanity and the profound impact of his services on his country.
Editorial
A Resounding Voice for Press Freedom Silenced
The untimely demise of High Chief Raymond Dokpesi has left a void in the hearts of many, and in particular, in the Nigerian media landscape. The man was more than just the Chairman of Daar Communications Ltd. He was a force of nature who singlehandedly reshaped the broadcast industry in Nigeria and, by extension, Africa.
His endeavours led to the creation of Nigeria’s first private radio station.
They provided a platform for an independent press, furthering the cause of press freedom and the dissemination of information. This is no mean feat in a continent where state-run media still holds considerable sway.
But what does this mean for the future of media in Nigeria?
Without a figurehead like Dokpesi, who can we look to for continuing his legacy of championing press freedom and fending off attempts to curb it?
One could argue that Dokpesi’s passing may signal a backward slide into media repression. However, we must see this event not as a hurdle but as a catalyst to spur our media fraternity.
In the spirit of Dokpesi, let us rise and continue to uphold the values of press freedom and the independent journalism he fiercely defended.
Let us all contribute to preventing the passage of restrictive media laws whilst constantly striving for transparency and accessibility of information.
Indeed, it is the responsibility of the Nigerian Guild of Editors and all other media institutions to preserve and advance the legacy left by Dokpesi.
Every journalist and citizen also must foster an environment where a free press can flourish, contributing to our nation’s development and democracy.
Did you know?
- High Chief Raymond Dokpesi founded Nigeria’s first private radio station, Raypower 100.5FM.
- The Nigerian Guild of Editors is a collective of editors from all over Nigeria.
- Daar Communications Ltd, Dokpesi’s brainchild, is one of the major players in the Nigerian broadcast industry.
- Dokpesi employed numerous editors and hundreds of other journalists in Nigeria.
- He strongly advocated press freedom, making significant strides against proposed anti-media laws.
