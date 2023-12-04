Nigerian Doctors in High Demand: Over 1,000 Move to UK in Six Months

Since May 29, 2023, a significant number of Nigerian-trained doctors, totalling 1,197, have relocated to the United Kingdom, as revealed by a PUNCH Online investigation. This trend positions Nigeria to soon surpass Pakistan in having the second-largest number of foreign-trained doctors in the UK, with India leading.
This information comes from the General Medical Council (GMC) of the UK, the authoritative body responsible for maintaining the country’s official register of medical practitioners. As of December 1, 2023, the total number of Nigerian doctors licensed to practice in the UK has reached 12,198, not including those Nigerian doctors who received their training in other countries.
The distribution of these Nigerian-trained doctors across various medical fields in the UK is diverse. There are 73 in anaesthetics and intensive care medicine, 61 in emergency medicine, 241 in general medicine, 207 in obstetrics and gynaecology, and smaller numbers in other specialized areas such as occupational medicine, ophthalmology, paediatrics, pathology, public health, psychiatry, and surgery.
The escalating migration of medical doctors from Nigeria has raised concerns, with the Nigerian Medical Association warning that the country might have to import doctors if the trend continues. The migration rate has steadily increased over the years, with numbers rising from 233 in 2015 to 1,347 in 2019 and remaining high despite the disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Prof. Emem Bassey, Chairman of the Committee of Chief Medical Directors of Federal Tertiary Hospitals, commented on the brain drain, noting that African countries also recruit Nigerian specialists. The health sector in Nigeria faces a significant crisis in manpower, with not only doctors but also nurses, laboratory scientists, physiotherapists, and radiographers leaving the country in large numbers.
Editorial
The recent revelation that over 1,197 Nigerian-trained doctors have moved to the United Kingdom since May 2023 is a stark indicator of the challenges facing Nigeria’s healthcare system. This brain drain is not just a loss of skilled professionals; it’s a symptom of deeper systemic issues that need urgent attention.
We must acknowledge the multifaceted reasons behind this exodus. While the allure of better pay and working conditions abroad is significant, it’s also about seeking environments where their skills are valued and where they can work with adequate resources. This situation calls for critically examining our healthcare system, including funding, infrastructure, and professional development opportunities.
The impact of this brain drain on Nigeria’s healthcare sector is profound. It’s not just about numbers; it’s about the quality of healthcare services available to our citizens. When skilled professionals leave, they take years of training and experience, which cannot be easily replaced. This exacerbates the existing challenges in our healthcare system, including long waiting times, inadequate patient care, and overburdened facilities.
However, this crisis also presents an opportunity for reform. It’s a wake-up call for policymakers, healthcare administrators, and the government to invest in the healthcare sector. This investment should not only be financial but also in creating policies and environments that support healthcare workers’ professional growth and satisfaction.
As we reflect on this situation, let’s remember that the strength of a nation’s healthcare system is a critical indicator of its overall well-being. Let’s work towards creating a system where our healthcare professionals feel valued and supported and where they can provide the best care to our citizens. This is not just an investment in healthcare; it’s an investment in the future of our nation.
Did You Know?
- Nigeria’s Medical Education: Nigeria has over 40 medical schools, contributing significantly to the training of healthcare professionals in the country.
- GMC’s Role: The General Medical Council in the UK plays a crucial role in maintaining high standards of medical education and practice in the UK.
- Diaspora Contributions: Nigerian doctors abroad often contribute to healthcare in Nigeria through knowledge exchange, remittances, and partaking in medical missions.
- Healthcare Funding in Nigeria: Nigeria’s healthcare expenditure is among the lowest globally, which impacts the resources available for healthcare services.
- Global Demand for Doctors: The global demand for doctors, especially in developed countries, has increased, leading to international recruitment from countries like Nigeria.