Peter Obi Sees Potential Benefits in Rising Exodus of Nigerians Abroad

Peter Obi, the Labour Party’s presidential candidate in the February 25 presidential election, has suggested that Nigeria could benefit from the increasing number of Nigerians migrating to other countries.
This trend, colloquially known as ‘Japa’, has seen a surge in Nigerians leaving the country searching for better opportunities.
Despite the House of Representatives recently voting against a motion to address the issues causing this mass migration of Nigerian professionals, Obi, echoing sentiments expressed by Microsoft co-founder and philanthropist Bill Gates, believes that the ‘Japa’ phenomenon could benefit Nigeria.
Gates, during an interactive session with innovators on ‘Advancing Africa: Unleashing the Power of Youth in Science and Innovation’ in Lagos State stated that the ‘Japa’ syndrome could be good for Nigeria, provided there is an increase in training.
He suggested that some professionals leaving Nigeria could contribute to their families back home, and some might return, bringing their skills and experience with them.
Sharing Gates’ optimism, Obi stated in a series of tweets that “our brain drain today will be our brain gain tomorrow”.
He believes that while the departure of professionals may seem like a loss now when Nigeria starts doing the right things and taking governance more seriously, the knowledge and resources from the diaspora will be critical in building a new Nigeria.
Editorial
The increasing trend of Nigerians leaving the country, known as ‘Japa’, has been a concern for many.
However, the perspective offered by Peter Obi and Bill Gates provides a different lens through which to view this phenomenon.
They argue that this brain drain could turn into a brain gain, a viewpoint that is both optimistic and forward-thinking.
While addressing the issues causing this mass migration is essential, it is equally important to consider how Nigeria can benefit from its diaspora. Countries like India and China have successfully harnessed the knowledge and resources of their diaspora for national growth, and there is no reason why Nigeria cannot do the same.
However, for this to happen, Nigeria must start doing the right things and taking governance more seriously.
Investment in education, health, support for small businesses, respect for the rule of law, security of lives and properties, and unity of the nation should be prioritised.
Only then can we hope to attract our diaspora to contribute to building a new and better Nigeria?
Did You Know?
- ‘Japa’ is a Yoruba slang that means fleeing a problem or trouble.
- According to the United Nations, the Nigerian diaspora is one of the largest African immigrant populations in the world, with significant communities in the United States, the UK, and South Africa.
- According to the World Bank, remittances from the Nigerian diaspora totalled nearly $24 billion in 2018.
