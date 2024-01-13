Female Soldier Alleges Abuse by Senior Officers in Nigerian Army

Ruth Ogunleye, a female personnel in the Nigerian military, has brought forward grave allegations against her senior officers, particularly naming Col. IB Abdulkareem, Col. GS Ogor, and Brig. Gen. IB Solebo. She accuses them of making her life in the Army unbearable, with Col. Abdulkareem being the primary antagonist.
In a distressing revelation on TikTok, Ogunleye detailed her experiences, alleging that Abdulkareem repeatedly attempted to assault her, forcibly administered injections, evicted her from her residence, and confined her in a psychiatric hospital for months. She claims these actions were in retaliation for rejecting his sexual advances and have hindered her career progression.
Ogunleye recounted, “In 2022, I was posted to Cantonment Medical Centre, Ojo, where Col. Abdulkareem demanded sexual favours, which I refused. Since then, he has been a nightmare, threatening dismissal and freezing my salary for a year.”
She also accused Abdulkareem of stigmatizing her with mental illness to discredit her claims and alleged physical abuse and setups by other soldiers on his orders. Despite the risks, including potential arrest, Ogunleye has sought public support to bring attention to her plight.
The Nigerian Army, responding to these allegations, has promised a thorough investigation. Maj. Gen. Nwachukwu Onyema, Director of Army Public Relations, emphasized the need for a disciplined approach to the matter, assuring that appropriate actions will be taken based on the investigation’s findings.
This incident is part of a series of reports highlighting maltreatment within the Nigerian Army. Public interest and human rights lawyer Inibehe Effiong recently petitioned the Chief of Army Staff over the assault of a police officer by Army personnel and an earlier incident involved the alleged invasion of the Adamawa State Police Command headquarters by the Army, resulting in a police inspector’s death.
Editorial:
The troubling allegations made by Ruth Ogunleye against senior officers in the Nigerian military bring to light a critical issue within our armed forces. The gravity of these accusations cannot be overstated, as they speak to a potential culture of abuse and misuse of power in an institution that should epitomize discipline and integrity.
At the heart of Ogunleye’s ordeal is the alleged abuse of power for personal gain, which undermines the very principles upon which the military is built. The claims of sexual harassment, physical abuse, and career sabotage paint a disturbing picture of what some personnel may face within the ranks. This situation demands not just attention but immediate and decisive action.
The Nigerian Army’s commitment to investigating these allegations is a positive step, but it is only the beginning. Ensuring a transparent, thorough, and fair investigation is crucial for maintaining the integrity of the Army and the trust of the Nigerian people. This case should catalyze a broader examination of the military’s internal culture, particularly regarding the treatment of female personnel.
We must also consider the broader implications of such incidents on the morale and effectiveness of our armed forces. A military that does not safeguard the rights and well-being of its members cannot effectively protect the nation. As we await the outcome of the investigation, let us remember that the strength of our military lies not just in its arms and tactics but in the values it upholds and the respect it shows to all its members.
Did You Know?
- Nigeria’s military is one of the largest in Africa, with over 120,000 active personnel.
- The Nigerian Army was officially established in 1960, following the country’s independence from British colonial rule.
- Nigeria has contributed significantly to peacekeeping missions worldwide, including Liberia, Sierra Leone, and Sudan.
- The Nigerian Defence Academy, established in 1964, is the country’s premier military training institution.
- Nigerian women were first allowed to enlist in the military in the early 1990s.