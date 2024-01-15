Tinubu and Leaders Commemorate 2024 Armed Forces Day

In a solemn ceremony in Abuja, President Bola Tinubu, alongside other high-ranking officials, marked the 2024 Armed Forces Remembrance Day with a wreath-laying ceremony. The event, held annually to honour Nigeria’s fallen heroes, was attended by service chiefs led by Chief of Defence Staff Gen Christopher Musa, heads of security agencies, and other dignitaries. The National Arcade at Eagle Square was the venue for this poignant event, featuring prayers, gun salutes, and the symbolic release of pigeons.
The ceremony, capturing the nation’s gratitude and respect for its military, was replicated across various states. In Kaduna, Governor Uba Sani and his deputy, Hadiza Balarabe, led the state’s executive council in a similar wreath-laying event at the Ahmadu Bello Stadium. Taraba State Governor Kefas Agbu and Edo State Governor Godwin Obaseki also held respective ceremonies in their states, honouring the sacrifices of the military.
Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu participated in the wreath-laying at Tafawa Balewa Square in Lagos, joining the nationwide tribute. Political figures, including Peter Obi of the Labour Party, expressed their deep appreciation for the military’s sacrifices in ensuring national peace and security. Obi emphasised the importance of the military’s role in combating insecurity and the need for continuous support and welfare for the armed forces and their families.
Editorial:
As we reflect on the 2024 Armed Forces Remembrance Day, we are reminded of the profound sacrifices made by our military personnel. Their unwavering commitment to our nation’s security and peace is a testament to their bravery and dedication. As a nation, we owe a debt of gratitude to these heroes who have laid down their lives for our safety and freedom.
The significance of this day extends beyond mere ceremonial observances. It is a call to action for us to ensure that the welfare and needs of our military personnel and their families are adequately met. The sacrifices of these brave men and women should be matched with our commitment to their well-being. Our collective responsibility is to ensure their efforts and sacrifices are not vain.
As we honour our fallen heroes, let us focus on those who continue to serve. They face immense daily challenges and risks and must receive our full support. Our military’s resilience in the face of adversity is a source of national pride, and we must do everything in our power to uphold their morale and dignity.
In commemorating this day, we are paying tribute to those who have fallen and reaffirming our commitment to those who still stand guard. Let us pledge to support our armed forces in every possible way, ensuring they have the resources, respect, and recognition they deserve. Their sacrifices are the pillars of our nation’s peace and security. Let us honour them with words and actions that reflect our profound appreciation and respect.
Did You Know?
- Like many Commonwealth countries, the Nigerian Armed Forces Remembrance Day was initially marked on November 11th to coincide with Remembrance Day (Armistice Day). However, it was changed to January 15th to commemorate the end of the Nigerian Civil War.
- The red poppy symbolises the Armed Forces Remembrance Day in Nigeria. This flower has become synonymous with remembering fallen soldiers worldwide, especially since World War I.
- Nigeria’s Armed Forces have participated in numerous peacekeeping missions worldwide, including Liberia, Sierra Leone, and the former Yugoslavia, showcasing their commitment to global peace and security.
- The Nigerian Armed Forces consist of three main branches: the Nigerian Army, the Nigerian Navy, and the Nigerian Air Force, each playing a crucial role in the nation’s defence and international peacekeeping efforts.
- The Armed Forces Remembrance Day is not just about honouring those who have died in service but also about supporting the welfare of veterans and the families of fallen soldiers, highlighting the ongoing responsibility towards those who have served the nation.