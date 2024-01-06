2baba Set to Launch New Album in 2024, Four Years Since Last Release

Innocent Idibia, the legendary Nigerian singer known as 2baba, has excitedly announced his return to the music scene with a new album set for release in 2024. This news comes four years after his last studio album, “Warriors,” and was shared by the artist on his Instagram page.
In his post, 2baba expressed his enthusiasm for the upcoming year, teasing fans with the title of his new project, “Born Again Album.” He humorously referred to himself as an ‘upcoming artiste,’ acknowledging the dynamic and competitive nature of the music industry. His message to fans was clear: “Who no work no go shop, so therefore #workshop.”
2baba’s musical journey began with his debut album ‘Face 2 Face’ in 2004, which featured the award-winning hit ‘African Queen’ among other popular tracks. Over the years, he has released several albums, including ‘Grass 2 Grace,’ ‘Away & Beyond,’ ‘The Unstoppable,’ and ‘The Ascension,’ establishing himself as a dominant force in the African music landscape.
The Benue-born music icon has been celebrated locally and internationally, garnering numerous awards such as the MTV Europe Music Award, World Music Award, and five Headies Awards. His accolades include BET, MOBO, KORA, four Channel O Music Video Awards, four MTV Africa Music Awards, and three Afrima Awards.
In May 2016, 2baba received an honorary Master of Arts in Music from Igbinedion University, Okada, Edo. He was also awarded an honorary fellow of the School of Music by the Music Department, Obafemi Awolowo University, in March 2019, becoming the pioneer recipient of this award. Additionally, in August 2019, he was appointed the Good Cause Ambassador for the Nigerian Stock Exchange.
Editorial
We are witnessing a remarkable moment in the Nigerian music industry with the announcement of 2baba’s new album, “Born Again.” This news signifies more than just the return of a legendary artist; it represents the enduring nature of true talent and the evolution of an icon. 2baba’s journey in the music industry has been inspirational, marked by groundbreaking achievements and a profound influence on the African music scene.
His decision to name the album “Born Again” symbolises a rebirth or a new phase in his illustrious career. It’s a reminder that adaptability and reinvention are crucial to longevity in the ever-changing music landscape. 2baba’s ability to stay relevant in a highly competitive industry, where new talents emerge constantly, speaks volumes about his artistry and resilience.
The anticipation for “Born Again” is not just about the music; it’s about celebrating a legacy. 2baba’s contributions to the music industry extend beyond his melodies. His numerous awards and recognitions, including his honorary degrees and ambassadorship, highlight his role as a cultural ambassador and a source of national pride.
As we eagerly await the release of “Born Again,” let us recognise the broader impact of 2baba’s work. His journey encourages aspiring artists to pursue their dreams relentlessly and reminds us of the power of music to transcend boundaries and unite people. This album is not just a collection of songs; it’s a testament to the enduring spirit of African music and its ability to inspire and transform.
Did You Know?
- 2baba’s real name is Innocent Ujah Idibia.
- His hit song ‘African Queen’ was the first video played on MTV Base Africa when it launched in 2005.
- 2baba has been involved in numerous humanitarian and philanthropic activities.
- He was one of the judges on The Voice Nigeria, a reality singing competition.
- 2baba is known for his versatility in music, seamlessly blending genres like R&B, hip-hop, and reggae.