Asake Reveals Why He Chose His Mother’s Name as His Stage Identity

Nigerian singer Ahmed Ololade, widely recognised as Asake, has suggested adopting his mother’s name as his stage moniker. This decision raised eyebrows since “Asake” is typically feminine.
In a recent chat with CNN, the YBNL artist revealed that his friends playfully used the name, often referring to him as ‘omo Asake’. Over time, the prefix ‘omo’ was dropped, and he was called Asake.
He expressed his fondness for the surprise on people’s faces when they expect a female artist but see him instead. Asake’s deep affection for his mother and the joy of being called by her name played a role in his decision.
Asake credited his family background for his musical journey. Although they never pursued it professionally, he reminisced about his father’s singing and his mother’s dancing.
While he has a passion for dance, Asake admitted that the allure of financial rewards in music was a significant factor in his career choice.
Editorial:
The music and entertainment world is filled with stories of artists adopting unique stage names, often with personal or sentimental reasons behind them.
Asake’s decision to use his mother’s name is a heartwarming testament to the deep bond between a mother and her child.
It’s not just about the name but the legacy, memories, and emotions attached to it. In an industry where personal branding is crucial, Asake’s choice offers a blend of surprise, nostalgia, and affection.
It’s a reminder that there are genuine stories of love, family, and heritage behind the glitz and glamour of the entertainment world.
Did You Know?
- Stage names in the music industry often serve as a brand, helping artists create a distinct identity.
- Many artists choose stage names that resonate with personal experiences, memories, or aspirations.
- “Asake” is a Yoruba name commonly given to girls, meaning “chosen to be pampered or cherished.”
- The YBNL record label, which Asake is signed to, was founded by Nigerian rapper Olamide.
- The Nigerian music industry is known for its diverse genres, rich cultural influences, and global reach.