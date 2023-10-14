Coroner Calls Naira Marley and Others in Mohbad Death Inquiry

The Lagos Coroner, investigating the death of Nigerian singer Ilerioluwa Aloba, known as Mohbad, has summoned music artists Abdulazeez Fashola (Naira Marley), Owodunni Eletu (Sam Larry), and Owodunni Ibrahim (Primeboy).
Magistrate Adedayo Shotobi has requested their presence in court on October 25. The inquiry has also involved the testimonies of two police officers, Oderinde-Gafar Ajibola and Muhammed Yusuf, from the Homicide Section of the State Criminal Investigation Department, Panti, Yaba.
The officers revealed that there was no evidence of Naira Marley and Sam Larry assaulting Mohbad and no connection between them and Feyisayo Ogedengbe, the nurse who administered an injection to Mohbad.
The actual cause of Mohbad’s death remains undetermined as the autopsy is still pending. The coroner has instructed the officers to ensure the summoned music artists are present in court at the next adjourned date.
Editorial
The unfolding investigation into the tragic demise of Ilerioluwa Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad, has cast a spotlight on the intricate and often opaque world of the entertainment industry.
The summoning of notable figures such as Naira Marley, Sam Larry, and Primeboy by the Lagos Coroner not only underscores the gravity of the situation but also raises pertinent questions about the circumstances surrounding the young artist’s death.
The absence of clear evidence linking the aforementioned artists to any assault on Mohbad, as revealed by the police officers, adds a layer of complexity to the case.
The ongoing inquiry must be conducted with utmost transparency, diligence, and adherence to the principles of justice. The entertainment industry, which has been a beacon of creativity and expression, should not be marred by shadows of unresolved mysteries and potential injustices.
The outcome of this inquiry will not only seek to provide closure to the bereaved but also serve as a precedent in handling similar cases within the entertainment sphere in the future.
The industry, fans, and stakeholders will be keenly watching, hoping that the truth emerges from this tragic event and that necessary measures are taken to prevent a recurrence.
The role of the legal system in ensuring that justice is served and the truth is unveiled, cannot be overstated. The inquiry must be thorough, impartial, and conclusive, providing answers to the myriad of questions surrounding Mohbad’s untimely departure.
Did You Know?
- Mohbad was signed to Marlian Music, a record label owned by Naira Marley, and was known for his unique voice and style in the Nigerian music scene.
- Naira Marley, whose real name is Azeez Fashola, is not only a musician but also a songwriter and actor, and he has a significant following, especially among the Nigerian youth.
- The Lagos Coroner Court is tasked with conducting inquiries into deaths in circumstances that are unnatural, violent, or unexplained, ensuring that the facts surrounding such deaths are thoroughly investigated.
- The Nigerian entertainment industry, particularly the music sector, has been a significant contributor to the nation’s GDP and has also served as a platform for international recognition.
- Mohbad was known for hits like “KPK (Ko Por Ke)” and “Feel Good,” which were widely received and celebrated in the Nigerian music industry.