Dammy Krane Prepares Diss Track for Davido Over Alleged Unsettled Debt

Nigerian artist Oyindamola Emmanuel, widely recognised as Dammy Krane, is gearing up to launch a diss track targeting renowned Nigerian musician David Adeleke, known as Davido, over an alleged unpaid debt.
Earlier this week, Dammy Krane took to social media, accusing Davido of not compensating him for a joint track. He tweeted, “Let’s not forget #davido; you took Idowest from my label; I saw you as a brother and didn’t react. Why won’t you pay me for a song you acknowledged I wrote?”
In response, Davido countered, asserting that he never received payment for his contributions to Dammy Krane’s tracks and even provided him with shelter in Atlanta when he was in need.
Amidst this ongoing feud, Dammy Krane has revealed his intentions to release a diss track named ‘Owe B Owe’, hinting at the ongoing dispute with lyrics like “Owe B owe (owe owe one), Pay me my money (Owe owe one), Sha ma sere.”
Editorial:
The music industry, like any other, is not immune to disputes and disagreements. The recent altercation between Dammy Krane and Davido over alleged unpaid debts highlights the complexities of collaborations and the importance of clear communication and agreements. While public spats can generate buzz and attention, they can also tarnish reputations and strain professional relationships.
Artists need to have transparent agreements in place before collaborating, outlining responsibilities, rights, and compensation. Such measures can prevent misunderstandings and ensure that all parties are adequately rewarded for their contributions.
While diss tracks can be a creative outlet for artists to express their grievances, they can also escalate conflicts and further damage relationships. Artists must weigh the potential benefits against the long-term consequences before releasing such tracks. In the end, the music industry thrives on collaboration and mutual respect, and it’s in everyone’s best interest to resolve disputes amicably.
Did You Know?
- Dammy Krane and Davido have collaborated on several tracks in the past, showcasing their musical synergy.
- Diss tracks have a long history in the music industry, with artists using them to address personal and professional grievances.
- Davido, one of Africa’s most successful artists, has won numerous awards and accolades throughout his career.
- The Nigerian music industry is one of the fastest-growing in the world, with artists gaining international recognition and success.
- Collaborations between artists can lead to unique musical blends, drawing fans from different genres and demographics.