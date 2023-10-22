Davido and Rema Lead Victories at 2023 Trace Awards

The 2023 Trace Awards, held in Kigali, Rwanda, saw Nigerian artistes Davido and Rema taking home significant honours. Rema secured the titles for ‘Song of the Year’ with his hit ‘Calm Down’ and ‘Best Global African Artiste’, a title he shared with South African sensation Nomcebo Zikode. Davido wasn’t far behind, winning ‘Best Male’ and ‘Best Collaboration’. Burna Boy’s ‘Love Damini’ was recognised as the Album of the Year.
Here’s a detailed list of the winners:
- Album of the Year: WINNER: Love Damini – Burna Boy (Nigeria)
- Song of the Year: WINNER: “Calm Down” – Rema (Nigeria)
- Best Music Video: WINNER: “Baddie” – Yemi Alade (Nigeria)
- Best Male: WINNER: Davido (Nigeria)
- Best Female: WINNER: Viviane Chidid (Senegal)
- Best Collaboration: WINNER: “Unavailable” – Davido (Nigeria) with Musa Keys (South Africa)
- Best Newcomer: WINNER: Roseline Layo (Ivory Coast)
- Best D.J.: WINNER: Michael Brun (Haiti)
- Best Producer: WINNER: Tam Sir (Ivory Coast)
- Best Gospel Artist: WINNER: KS Bloom (Ivory Coast)
- Best Live: WINNER: Fally Ipupa (DRC)
- Best Dancer: WINNER: Robot Boii (South Africa)
- Best Artist Africa – Anglophone: WINNER: Asake (Nigeria)
- Best Artist Africa – Francophone: WINNER: Didi B (Ivory Coast)
- Best Artist Africa – Lusophone: WINNER: Lisandro Cuxi (Cape Verde)
- Best Artist – Rwanda: WINNER: Bruce Melodie (Rwanda)
- Best Artist – East Africa: WINNER: Diamond Platnumz (Tanzania)
- Best Artist – France & Belgium: WINNER: Tayc (France)
- Best Artist – UK: WINNER: Central Cee (U.K.)
- Best Artist – The Caribbean: WINNER: Rutshelle Guillaume (Haiti)
- Best Artist – Indian Ocean: WINNER: Goulam (Comoros)
- Best Artist – Brazil: WINNER: Ludmilla (Brazil)
- Best Artist – North Africa: WINNER: Dystinct (Morocco)
Editorial:
The 2023 Trace Awards in Kigali was a grand celebration of African music, with Nigeria’s Davido and Rema leading the charge. At Yohaig NG, we believe that such accolades not only highlight the current successes of our artistes but also set the stage for emerging talents. The awards won by these artistes are a testament to Nigeria’s rich musical tapestry and its universal appeal.
Rema’s dual win, especially given his recent entry into the music scene, emphasises the dynamic nature of the industry and the importance of fresh sounds. Meanwhile, Davido’s consistent track record of hits has once again been acknowledged.
However, beyond individual achievements, the overarching narrative is the global footprint of African music. It’s an invitation for industry stakeholders to further invest in talent development, champion African rhythms, and ensure our artistes continue to shine on global platforms. The world is tuned in, and Africa is on the main stage.
Did You Know?
- The Trace Awards celebrates the best in African music, with categories spanning across different regions of the continent.
- Nomcebo Zikode, co-winner with Rema, gained global fame with the track ‘Jerusalema’.
- Burna Boy’s ‘Love Damini’ is his latest in a series of acclaimed albums, solidifying his place in the music elite.
- The Trace Awards, while held in Rwanda this year, rotates its venue, showcasing Africa’s diverse musical heritage.
- African artistes are increasingly collaborating with global stars, marking the continent’s rising influence in the international music scene.