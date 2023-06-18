Davido Recounts 2016 Career Slump After Sony Music Signing

Afrobeat sensation David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has opened up about a challenging period in his career.
The artist revealed that his career downturned in 2016 after signing with the American record label Sony Music. Davido said his debut E.P. under Sony was a significant failure, making 2016 a “dead year” for him.
The artist shared these insights while appearing on the Drink Champs podcast, co-hosted by N.O.R.E. and DJ E.F.N.
He explained that he had to return to Nigeria after spending seven months in America, and it was only after his return that his hit single ‘If’ blew up.
Navigating the Highs and Lows of the Music Industry: A Lesson from Davido
The music industry is a rollercoaster ride of highs and lows, and Davido’s experience in 2016 is a testament to this. His story is a reminder that success is not always immediate or guaranteed, even for established artists.
Critics might argue that signing with a major label like Sony Music should have propelled his career forward, not led to a slump. However, Davido’s experience underscores the importance of staying true to one’s roots and understanding the unique dynamics of one’s home market.
Davido’s decision to return home, reconnect with his base, and produce music that resonates with his core audience was a strategic move that paid off. His hit single ‘If’ became a massive success shortly after his return, demonstrating the power of authenticity and understanding your audience.
However, it’s crucial that the music industry, preeminent labels, learn from this. They must strive to understand the unique sounds and styles of different regions and provide artists with the freedom to create music that is true to their roots.
Only then can they genuinely harness the global potential of diverse music genres.
Did You Know?
- Davido is a Nigerian singer, songwriter, and record producer who has won numerous awards for his music.
- His 2011 single “Dami Duro” was well-received in Nigeria and established him as a promising artist in the Afrobeat genre.
- Davido’s father, Adedeji Adeleke, is a Nigerian billionaire and business magnate.
- In 2016, Davido signed a record deal with Sony Music, making him one of the few African artists to sign with a global record label.
- Davido’s hit single ‘If’, released in 2017, has garnered over 100 million views on YouTube.
