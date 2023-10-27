House of Reps Calls Naira Marley Over Royalties for Late Singer Mohbad

The House of Representatives has taken steps to ensure the musical rights of the late artist, Ilerioluwa Aloba, widely recognised as Mohbad, are protected. On Thursday, the House summoned the renowned singer Azeez Fashola, known in the entertainment world as Naira Marley. The House Committee on Justice, Youth and Legislative Compliance also invited Jiggy Adeoye, Mohbad’s manager, to make an appearance on October 31.
Mohbad, who was previously affiliated with Naira Marley’s record label, tragically passed away on September 12, 2023, under mysterious circumstances. This led the Lagos State Government to commission a coroner’s inquest into the untimely demise of the 27-year-old artist.
The decision by the House was influenced by a motion introduced by Babajimi Benson, the representative for the Ikorodu Federal Constituency in Lagos State. Benson stressed the importance of revising the regulations that oversee the entertainment sector, to ensure artists’ copyrights and royalties are adequately protected.
Editorial:
The protection of artists’ rights, especially posthumously, is a matter of great importance. The entertainment industry, with its vast potential for revenue generation and cultural influence, deserves a framework that safeguards the interests of its contributors. The recent summoning of Naira Marley by the House of Representatives underscores the urgency of this issue.
Mohbad’s untimely death is a tragic loss for the music community. Ensuring that his musical legacy and rights are protected is not just a legal obligation but a moral one. Artists pour their heart and soul into their work, and it’s only fair that their contributions are recognised and rewarded, even after they’re gone.
The move by the House of Representatives is a step in the right direction. It sends a clear message to the entertainment industry about the importance of artists’ rights. We hope that this initiative will lead to more robust regulations and practices that ensure artists are fairly compensated for their work, both during their lifetime and after.
Did You Know?
- The Nigerian music industry is one of the fastest-growing in the world, with a projected worth of over $73 million by 2021.
- Naira Marley, whose real name is Azeez Fashola, is known for pioneering a sub-genre of Afrobeat called “Afro-street pop”.
- Copyright infringement is a significant challenge in the Nigerian music industry, with many artists losing out on royalties.
- The Nigerian Copyright Commission (NCC) is responsible for ensuring the protection of copyrights in Nigeria.
- Lagos, the entertainment hub of Nigeria, hosts numerous music festivals and events annually, attracting artists and fans from all over the world.