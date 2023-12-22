Lagos State to Implement Laws Supporting Artistes’ Royalty Rights

The Lagos State Government has announced its intention to enact laws to empower Nigerian artists to fully access their royalties from record labels. This initiative was revealed by the state Commissioner for Tourism, Arts and Culture, Mrs. Toke Benson-Awoyinka, during an interview with members of the Association of Nigerian Journalists and Writers of Tourism in Lagos.
The move comes in response to the untimely death of Nigerian artist Ilerioluwa Aloba, known as Mohbad, who was reportedly denied access to his royalties by his record label. Benson-Awoyinka emphasised that this legislation is part of a broader plan to make the entertainment industry more appealing and fair for emerging artists.
Highlighting the need for legal intervention in the music industry, the commissioner stated, “We need to clean it up and set the artists on the right path. We don’t want the case of Mohbad happening again in Lagos.” She stressed the importance of government involvement in ensuring fair practices within the industry.
The government plans to assist artists in reviewing their legal agreements and documentation, addressing the issue of artists receiving a minimal percentage of rights to their music. The commissioner remarked, “There is no point in being a rising star and having only 15 per cent right to my music.”
Benson-Awoyinka expressed concern over exploiting artists’ royalties, particularly in cases where the benefits do not reach the artists’ families. She affirmed the government’s commitment to preventing such injustices in the future, stating, “We, as government, will take it upon ourselves to make sure that doesn’t happen again to any other child in Lagos.”
Editorial:
The Lagos State Government’s decision to introduce laws supporting artists’ rights to their royalties is a commendable step towards addressing a long-standing issue in the Nigerian music industry. The tragic case of Mohbad, who was denied access to his royalties, is a stark reminder of artists’ vulnerabilities in the industry. This situation highlights the need for legal frameworks that protect artists’ interests and ensure fair compensation for their work.
The initiative to clean up the music industry and set artists on the right path is not just about legal intervention; it’s about creating an environment where creativity and talent are nurtured and rewarded appropriately. By assisting artists in understanding and negotiating their legal agreements, the government plays a crucial role in empowering them to make informed career decisions.
This move also sends a strong message to record labels and other stakeholders in the entertainment industry about the importance of ethical business practices. Ensuring that artists receive their due royalties is essential for the industry’s sustainability and fostering a culture of respect and fairness.
However, while legislation is a significant step, it is equally important to focus on education and awareness among artists about their rights. Workshops, seminars, and mentorship programs could be instrumental in equipping upcoming artists with the knowledge and skills to navigate the industry effectively.
The Lagos State Government’s initiative is a positive development for the Nigerian music industry. It promises to create a more equitable and just environment for artists, ensuring their contributions are recognised and fairly compensated. This approach should serve as a model for other states and stakeholders in the entertainment industry, highlighting the importance of protecting the rights and welfare of artists.
Did You Know?
- Nigeria’s music industry is one of the fastest-growing in the world, contributing significantly to the country’s economy.
- Lagos State is considered the hub of Nigeria’s entertainment industry, hosting most of the country’s record labels and music production studios.
- The issue of artists being denied fair royalties is a global challenge, not just limited to Nigeria.
- Many Nigerian artists have gained international recognition, contributing to the global appeal of Afrobeat music.
- The Nigerian government has been increasingly focusing on the entertainment sector as a critical area for economic growth and cultural export.