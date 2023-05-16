Time to Tune into the Entertainment Sector’s Potential

The Nigerian entertainment industry is a cultural powerhouse, a beacon of creativity that has consistently put our nation on the global map.
Yet, it seems the sector is facing a crisis. A popular Abuja-based Afro-pop artiste, Chidubem Kenechukwu Udoji, known as ‘Detailmadeit,’ recently made a plea to the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), urging it to provide artistes with access to creative funds.
He stressed that such financial assistance is necessary to boost the sector in the Federal Capital Territory and prevent the exodus of talent to other regions.
Detailmadeit’s plea underscores a broader issue plaguing the Nigerian entertainment industry.
Despite its immense potential and global appeal, a lack of resources and support often hinders the sector.
This situation is particularly dire in Abuja, where artists are reportedly leaving for other places in the country, making the city less attractive for creative pursuits.
Detailmadeit’s comparison of Lagos to New York and Abuja to California is particularly noteworthy.
These American cities are world-renowned for their vibrant arts and culture scenes, mainly due to substantial investments and support from various institutions.
If we wish for Abuja and Nigeria to reach similar heights, we must invest in our creative sectors.
While the Federal Government has taken commendable steps by launching a $672 million fund to support young investors in the technology and creative sectors, more can be done.
This initiative targets individuals aged between 15 and 35 who struggle to raise capital.
However, it should also address the specific needs of artists and the entertainment industry.
In this regard, the CBN should heed Detailmadeit’s call and explore ways to provide artists with access to creative funds.
This could include low-interest loans, grants, or funding programs explicitly tailored to the needs of the entertainment sector.
Such an initiative would invigorate the industry and significantly boost the Nigerian economy.
Therefore, the time has come for those in power to take decisive action.
To the CBN and the Federal Government, we urge you to pay attention to the pleas of our artists.
To our readers, we encourage you to support local talent, for it is through your support that our entertainment industry will truly flourish.
Did You Know?
Did you know that the Nigerian entertainment industry is one of the fastest-growing in the world?
In 2019, it was estimated to be worth $10 billion and is projected to reach $10.8 billion by 2023.
