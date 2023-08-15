WizKid’s ‘Made In Lagos’ Sets New US Record for African Album Sales

Nigerian music sensation, WizKid’s album ‘Made In Lagos’ has set a new benchmark as the U.S. Best-Selling African Album, achieving a remarkable 680,000 sales.
Not only did the album excel in sales, but it also garnered over 1.02 billion on-demand streams solely in the U.S.A.
This accomplishment cements WizKid’s status as a global music powerhouse and underscores the rising prominence of Nigerian music on the international stage.
WizKid’s journey to global recognition began in the early 2010s with his breakout single ‘Holla at Your Boy’.
Since then, the Afrobeats maestro has consistently produced chart-dominating tracks, partnering with music giants like Drake, Beyoncé, Skepta, Justin Bieber, and Chris Brown.
His innovative blend of Afrobeats, reggae, and hip-hop has resonated with fans across the globe, positioning him as a pioneer in the Afrobeats genre.
The ‘Made In Lagos’ album, launched in October 2020, received widespread praise for its catchy tunes, compelling lyrics, and diverse collaborations.
The album boasts collaborations with artists such as Burna Boy, Damian Marley, and H.E.R., amplifying its global allure.
One of the standout tracks, ‘Essence’, which featured Nigerian artist Tems, achieved global acclaim, topping charts worldwide and earning accolades at international award ceremonies.
The album’s impressive 1.02 billion streams in the U.S. alone underscore the influence of streaming platforms in expanding an artist’s reach and solidifying their global presence.
WizKid’s achievements with ‘Made In Lagos’ have set a precedent in the Afrobeats music scene, inspiring emerging Nigerian artists and paving the way for further growth in the Nigerian music sector.
Editorial:
The meteoric rise of WizKid’s ‘Made In Lagos’ album in the U.S. charts is a testament to the artist’s talent and reflects the global appeal of Afrobeats.
This genre, rooted in West African rhythms, has transcended borders, resonating with audiences from different cultures and backgrounds.
WizKid’s success is a beacon of hope for many upcoming artists in Nigeria and Africa, proving that global recognition is attainable with the right blend of talent, innovation, and strategic collaborations.
However, while WizKid’s achievements are commendable, they also highlight the potential of the African music industry.
The global music landscape is evolving, with streaming platforms playing a pivotal role in shaping artists’ careers.
The staggering 1.02 billion on-demand streams for ‘Made In Lagos’ in the U.S. alone clearly indicate this shift.
For the Nigerian music industry to continue its upward trajectory, there’s a need for infrastructure development, investment in talent, and strategic partnerships.
The success of ‘Made In Lagos’ should catalyze stakeholders in the music industry to harness the potential of Afrobeats and propel it to even greater heights.
Did You Know?
- WizKid’s real name is Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun, and he began his music career at the tender age of 11.
- The ‘Made In Lagos’ album features a diverse range of artists, showcasing the versatility of Afrobeats.
- Afrobeats, distinct from Afrobeat, is a music genre that blends traditional Yoruba music with modern sounds like hip-hop and funk.
- Nigeria is often called the “Giant of Africa” due to its large population and economy, and its music industry plays a significant role in the continent’s entertainment sector.
- WizKid’s collaboration with Drake on the hit song ‘One Dance’ reached number one in 15 countries, including the U.S., U.K., and Canada.