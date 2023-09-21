Yoruba Customs Behind Mohbad’s Immediate Burial, Father Clarifies

Joseph Aloba, father of the late singer Mohbad, has provided insights into the swift burial of his son. Mohbad passed away at age 27 on September 12, with his burial taking place the next day.
In an interview, Aloba attributed the quick burial to Yoruba traditions. He explained that it’s customary not to delay the burial of a young deceased person when both parents are alive.
Aloba stated, “In Yoruba land, his corpse is not the kind to be kept when both of his parents are still alive.”
The father further revealed that Mohbad was buried on his land. This land was previously given to Aloba by Mohbad for building a church.
The untimely demise of Mohbad, a rising star in Nigeria’s music industry, has deeply affected fans and colleagues. The subsequent rapid burial, rooted in Yoruba traditions, may seem sudden to some but is deeply symbolic.
Cultural practices often provide solace and structure during challenging times, especially around death and mourning. The Yoruba customs, in particular, offer a framework that prioritises respect for the deceased and the family’s wishes.
While the world mourns the loss of a talented artist, it’s crucial to understand and respect the cultural nuances guiding such decisions. Like many others globally, the Yoruba traditions have evolved over centuries and carry profound significance.
In grief, these practices offer a semblance of order and comfort. They remind us of the interconnectedness of life, death, and the traditions that bind communities together.
- Mohbad was once associated with Marlian Music, a label owned by Naira Marley, but left in February 2022.
- With their rich history and traditions, the Yoruba people are one of Nigeria’s largest ethnic groups.
- Swift burials in many cultures worldwide are a way to honour the deceased and support the grieving family.
- Mohbad’s music touched many, and his legacy in the Nigerian music scene will be remembered.
- Cultural practices around death vary globally, each with unique significance and rituals.