10th Assembly Pledges Unprecedented 2024 Appropriation Act, Assures Rep Agbese

Hon. Philip Agbese, the Deputy Spokesman of the House of Representatives, has assured Nigerians of an unparalleled 2024 Appropriations Act. This commitment was made in Abuja, following the inauguration of the House Standing Committee on Appropriations, which is chaired by Hon Bichi Kabir Abubakar. The committee’s primary role is to meticulously review appropriation bills to regulate the Federal Government’s expenditures.
Agbese praised Hon. Bichi for his dedication and compassion towards the welfare of Nigerians, expressing confidence in his ability to bring about transformative change. He highlighted Hon. Bichi’s efforts in ensuring transparency and accountability, especially concerning budgetary matters. The House is determined to maintain the Financial Year Act, aiming for budget passage on or before December 31 each year. This ensures a consistent budget implementation from January to December.
The Bichi-led committee is not solely focused on budget appropriation but also on rigorous monitoring of its implementation across all Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs). Agbese emphasised Hon. Bichi’s alignment with the vision of the Rt. Hon. Tajudeen Abass’s leadership and the unanimous support he receives from his colleagues. He concluded by expressing optimism about the committee’s future endeavours, stating, “Nigerians should expect the best.”
Editorial
The commitment from the 10th Assembly, as articulated by Hon. Philip Agbese, is a beacon of hope for Nigerians. A robust and transparent Appropriations Act is pivotal for the nation’s development, ensuring that funds are allocated judiciously and utilised effectively. The emphasis on transparency, accountability, and rigorous monitoring is commendable and essential for the nation’s progress.
However, while these promises are encouraging, their realisation is what truly matters. The onus is on the House of Representatives and the committee to ensure that these commitments are not mere words but translate into tangible actions. The involvement and oversight of the public are also crucial in this process. We, as a nation, must remain vigilant and actively participate in holding our representatives accountable.
Did You Know?
- The House of Representatives, along with the Senate, forms Nigeria’s National Assembly.
- Appropriation bills are proposed laws that authorise the expenditure of government funds.
- The Financial Year Act aims to standardise the budgetary year, ensuring consistency in budget implementation.
- The House Standing Committee on Appropriations plays a pivotal role in scrutinising and finalising the nation’s budget.
- Transparency and accountability in budgetary matters are crucial for a nation’s economic growth and development.