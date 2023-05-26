18 Nigerian Academics Develop Innovative Solutions to Combat Hunger, Poverty, and More

- 18 lecturers from public higher institutions in Nigeria have developed four innovative prototypes to tackle issues such as hunger, poverty, quality education, and responsible consumption and production.
- These innovations were created under the Research for Impact (R4i) initiative, a collaboration between the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) and Innov8 Hub.
- The four teams have developed an intelligent grain storage system, a low-density material house that can float on water, an automated solar-powered sprayer and bio-pesticides for pest control, and a mobile application to help lecturers and students access lecture materials.
News Story
In a stride towards tackling significant societal challenges in Nigeria, 18 lecturers from the country’s public higher institutions have produced four innovative prototypes designed to combat hunger and poverty and to improve quality education and responsible consumption and production.
These prototypes were developed under the Research for Impact (R4i) initiative, a partnership between the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) and Innov8 Hub.
The participating lecturers were divided into four teams, each focusing on creating solutions for specific challenges faced by Nigerian society.
The first team, ‘Responsible Consumption and Production,’ has designed an intelligent grain storage system to prevent pest infestation, ensuring stored grains remain safe for consumption.
The second team, aptly named ‘No Poverty,’ developed a “Gimbaliya” Float House. This innovative housing solution is built with low-density materials that enable it to float on water, providing a possible solution for those living in flood-prone areas.
Team 3, dubbed ‘Zero Hunger,’ devised an Automated Ultrasonic Solar-Powered Sprayer alongside broad-spectrum bio-pesticides. This eco-friendly solution is designed to control pests, aligning with the SDG 2-Zero Hunger goal.
Lastly, team 4, focusing on ‘Quality Education,’ created ‘E-Access,’ a mobile application designed to assist lecturers in developing lecture materials and to aid students in accessing those materials.
Editorial The innovations developed by these Nigerian researchers highlight the potential of our higher education institutions in driving positive change in our society. The prototypes tackle pressing issues such as hunger, poverty, education, and responsible consumption, demonstrating how creativity and scientific knowledge can be harnessed for the common good.
It’s inspiring to see the collaborative effort between lecturers from public higher institutions, TETFund, and Innov8 Hub in making these advancements possible. This exemplifies the impactful results of various stakeholders working together towards a common goal.
Did You Know?
- The Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) is a Nigerian government initiative established to provide supplementary aid to public tertiary institutions in the country.
- Innov8 Hub is an initiative that promotes technological innovation in Nigeria.
For the latest Nigerian news, keep visiting Yohaig NG, where we provide reliable, accurate, and unbiased news.