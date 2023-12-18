Academic Urges Support for President Tinubu’s New Ministries and Policies

Professor Isaac Albert, a distinguished Professor of African History, Peace, and Conflict Studies at the University of Ibadan, has called on Nigerians to support President Bola Tinubu’s recent policies and the creation of new ministries. He emphasized that these steps indicate the president’s vision for Nigeria’s progress.
Professor Albert made this appeal at the 74th posthumous birthday celebration of the late former governor of Oyo State, Abiola Ajimobi, held at the Abiola Ajimobi Resource Centre, Faculty of Multidisciplinary Studies, University of Ibadan. The event, themed “Re-engineering Nigeria for Sustainable Development: Options, Costs, and Prospects,” commemorated Ajimobi, who governed the state from 2011 to 2019 and passed away in 2020.
Highlighting the significance of the new ministries, particularly the Ministry of the Blue Economy, Albert pointed out the untapped potential in this sector. He encouraged Nigerians not to discourage the president, as criticism might prevent him from fully implementing his vision.
“The Blue Economy in Nigeria is rich. With oil not properly exploited, divesting into the sea suggests that the president sees several opportunities that will take the country forward,” Albert said.
He also praised establishment the Ministry of Creative Industry, citing the global recognition of Nollywood and its potential to benefit the country. Albert urged the government to invest in and leverage this industry for national advantage.
The event was attended by notable dignitaries, including the Minister of Power, Bayo Adelabu, who called for mechanisms to address grievances within the All Progressives Congress in the state. Adelabu recounted how Ajimobi encouraged him to resign as Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria to contest the 2019 governorship election.
Other attendees included Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State, FIRS Chairman Zacheus Adedeji, former ministers, and university officials.
Editorial
The call by Professor Isaac Albert for support of President Bola Tinubu’s new policies and ministries is a reminder of the importance of collective effort in national development. The creation of ministries such as the Blue Economy and Creative Industries signifies a forward-thinking approach to diversifying Nigeria’s economy and tapping into new growth areas.
The Blue Economy, focusing on the sustainable use of ocean resources, opens up vast opportunities for economic growth and environmental conservation. Similarly, the creative industry, particularly Nollywood, has the potential to contribute significantly to Nigeria’s international standing and economic development.
Supporting these initiatives requires government action, public endorsement, and participation. Criticism, while necessary for democratic governance, should be constructive and aimed at improving policy implementation rather than hindering progress.
The government, on its part, must ensure transparency, efficiency, and inclusiveness in executing these policies. Engaging experts, stakeholders, and the community in policy formulation and implementation can lead to more effective and sustainable outcomes.
As Nigeria continues to navigate its developmental challenges, embracing innovative approaches and diversifying its economic base are crucial steps towards a prosperous future. The support and collaboration of all Nigerians are essential in this journey.
Did You Know?
- The Blue Economy encompasses a range of economic activities related to the ocean, seas, and coasts, including fisheries, maritime transport, and tourism.
- Nollywood, Nigeria’s film industry, is one of the largest in the world and a significant contributor to the country’s economy.
- Sustainable development involves balancing economic growth with environmental protection and social equity.
- The University of Ibadan is one of Nigeria’s premier institutions of higher learning and has produced many notable alumni.
- Policy innovation and diversification are vital strategies for countries like Nigeria to reduce dependence on a single commodity, such as oil, and to build a resilient economy.