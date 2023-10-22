Afe Babalola: Politics Now More Profitable Than Education in Nigeria

Afe Babalola, the founder of Afe Babalola University, Ado-Ekiti (ABUAD), expressed his concerns about the current state of politics in Nigeria. He believes that politics has overshadowed education as the most lucrative venture in the country.
Speaking at the 11th convocation ceremony of ABUAD, Babalola shared a personal experience with a first-class graduate who declined further studies after his master’s degree.
The reason? The graduate’s secondary school peer, who didn’t pursue higher education, had achieved significant material success in politics.
Babalola emphasised the distinction between genuine political service and the current trend where politics is seen as a means to personal wealth. He recalled his time as a Pro-Chancellor, where he served without monetary compensation, viewing it as a service to the nation.
Babalola lamented the nation’s focus on politics for personal gain rather than public service. He stressed the importance of quality education, stating that it empowers individuals, and with empowerment, other challenges become secondary.
Editorial:
The sentiments expressed by Afe Babalola resonate deeply with us at Yohaig NG. The shift in societal values, where politics is viewed as a quick route to wealth, is indeed troubling. While politics is a noble profession, its essence lies in service to the people, not personal enrichment.
The story of the first-class graduate highlights a broader issue: the erosion of the value of education in favour of quick material gains.
It’s essential to re-emphasise the importance of education as a tool for empowerment, personal growth, and societal development. A well-educated populace can make informed decisions, contribute meaningfully to the nation’s growth, and hold leaders accountable.
The narrative that politics is the only lucrative business in Nigeria needs to change. We must champion the cause of education, research, entrepreneurship, and other sectors that can drive sustainable development.
For Nigeria to progress, we need visionary leaders who prioritise the nation’s interests above personal gains. We also need a populace that values education and understands its transformative power. Only then can we hope for a brighter future where politics is genuinely about service, and education is revered as the bedrock of societal advancement.
Did You Know?
- Afe Babalola University, Ado-Ekiti (ABUAD), is renowned for its commitment to excellence and has produced numerous top-performing graduates.
- Nigeria has over 170 million people, making it the most populous country in Africa.
- The country has a rich history of political activism, with many leaders playing pivotal roles in the fight for independence and democracy.
- Education in Nigeria has faced numerous challenges, including inadequate funding, strikes, and curriculum issues.
- Afe Babalola is a respected figure in Nigeria’s legal and educational sectors, known for his contributions to both fields.